Lightning Round: Boston ends Tampa Bay’s nine-game home point streak

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Boston Bruins 2-5, despite their late attempt for a comeback. This loss wrapped up their home point streak, which finished after nine games. The Lightning’s previous home loss in regulation time happened on November 11, against the New Jersey Devils — the Lightning’s next opponent [Raw Charge]

The Lightning entered this evening’s game 12-3-0 in their last 15 games against the Bruins, a team they’ve handled in the regular season and playoffs over the past 4 years, but it mattered little this evening as one team looked at the tape while the other seemed off all evening. Games like this happen, but there was an odd feeling during the course of play. The Lightning is normally a stingy team that doesn’t allow a litany of odd-man rushes and keeps their gaps healthy—tonight, it appeared as if every skater was on a different page and even Vasilevskiy wasn’t the world-beater he normally is. Likely, this game will be viewed as a reminder of what this team still needs to address to prepare themselves for the playoffs in a few months.

As Jon Cooper noted after the game, he doesn’t think that special teams were an issue in this game, although the Bolts couldn’t capitalize on 5-on-3 power play opportunity. He also mentioned that there’s no update on Ryan McDonagh’s current status; he missed the game due to injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Jon Cooper talks about what he learned from the @TBLightning team today, the power play, the offensive chances and more. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/0UTz3M6E41 — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) January 9, 2022

The loss of McDonagh probably affected the Lightning, as their defence looked unusually slow and weren’t totally prepared at the start of the game, giving up tons of odd-man rushes. Erik Cernak also agreed that the Bruins were better on that night.

After the @TBLightning fall to the Bruins, Erik Cernak talked about the defense in the game. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/9RJ99cXIwF — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) January 9, 2022

Due to this loss the Lightning moved back to the second place in the standings. They’re currently tied with the Florida Panthers with 51 points, but the Panthers are higher due to a better point percentage.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch beat the Rochester Americans on Saturday night and remain undefeated in 2022. Otto Somppi, Charles Hudon and Cole Koepke scored for the Crunch, Hugo Alnefelt stopped 30 out of 31 opponent’s shots.

We took down the Amerks twice this week.#ROCvsSYR pic.twitter.com/sfTxrMKb9u — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) January 9, 2022

The Lightning’s prospect Declan McDonnell has been reportedly traded to the Barrie Colts.

No confirmation, but sources telling me Declan McDonnell is heading to Barrie. #OHL #OHLRangers — Chris Pope (@_ChrisPope) January 8, 2022

Hockey News

Saturday’s game results:

Satuday's 11-game slate concluded with the @LAKings claiming the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FWP9g2CMhf pic.twitter.com/NuV9XtjX2G — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 9, 2022

Former Solar Bears goaltender Zach Fucale has set a record for the longest streak without allowing a goal to start their career.

Zach Fucale now holds the NHL record for longest shutout streak at the start of a career, erasing Minnesota’s Matt Hackett (102 minutes, 48 seconds from 12/6/11 to 12/8/11) from the record books. #ALLCAPS — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) January 9, 2022

The Washington Capitals allowed an own goal, while playing 6-on-5 on a delayed penalty.

On a delayed penalty, the Caps score on their own goal lmao. pic.twitter.com/WRLBzS0osl — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) January 9, 2022

The Hockey Diversity Alliance have launched a new campaign to confront racism in hockey

Conceived by Hockey Diversity Alliance sponsor Budweiser Canada,

a new HDA campaign highlights the lived experiences of current and former NHL players of colour and uses graphic slurs to confront racism in hockey, @rwesthead writes: https://t.co/pjbkfLNGZt pic.twitter.com/4iAtlSqA3l — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 8, 2022

The San Jose Sharks placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with intent to terminate his contract.