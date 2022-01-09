NHL postpones Monday’s Lightning/Devils match-up

Those of you who were hoping for a Foote-on-Foote match-up Monday in New Jersey will have to wait a little longer. Due to “COVID-related issues” with the New Jersey Devils, the NHL has postponed the game between the Devils and the Tampa Bay Lightning that had been scheduled for Monday.

It’s the second game of the season the Lightning have had postponed, following their December 18th game against the Colorado Avalanche. As of right now, the game against the Devils has not been rescheduled.

With Janne Kuokkanen and Damon Severson added to protocols on Sunday, the Devils now have nine players on the sidelines. Jesper Bratt, Nathan Bastian, Andreas Johnsson, Pavel Zacha, Yegor Sharangovich, Mason Geertsen, and the injured Dougie Hamilton were already waiting to be cleared after testing positive.

The game was to be the first of back-to-back games for the Lightning this week as they had a quick two-game road trip. Now they will have an extra day before traveling to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Sabres before heading back home to play the Vancouver Canucks.

It also delays the potential of the first NHL meeting between the Foote brothers. Nolan, the former first round pick of the Lightning, had been in the line-up for the Devils for their previous two games, averaging just over seven minutes a game and recording one shot on goal. Lightning defenseman Cal has been playing regular shifts of late due to the lower-body injury to Zach Bogosian.

The league also announced that the game between the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers was resecheduled from Monday to January 15th.