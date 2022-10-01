Roster updates for the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning started their 2022-23 training camp with 56 players. After this weekend, it looks like that number will be greatly reduced. On Saturday, Sean Day was placed on waivers with the intention of sending him to the Syracuse Crunch. He joined Daniel Walcott, Darren Raddysh, Max Lagace, and Trevor Carrick, all of whom were placed on waivers on Friday and cleared.

With the Crunch set to open their training camp this week, it makes sense for the Bolts to start the process of moving the players through the system so that they have time to acclimate themselves (you know, find apartments and stuff) in Syracuse. Of the players that have already been placed on waivers, only Day was kind of a surprise. While it was always likely that he would head to Syracuse, there was a chance he could have latched onto the seventh defenseman role in Tampa.

According to CapFriendly’s transaction page a host of waiver exempt players were also assigned to Syracuse. Jack Thompson, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Jack Finley, Lucas Edmonds, and Declan Carlile are all on their way north this week. Again, there are no real surprises in that list, and it will be nice for several of those players to get their pro careers going with the Crunch. Lucas Edmonds and Jack Thompson are two that have an excellent chance to make their stays in the AHL rather short ones.

With the addition of Roman Schmidt’s assignment to the Kitchener Rangers earlier this week, the roster in camp now stands at 43. After Anthony Cirelli and Zach Bogosian are added to the injured reserve list that leaves 18 players that will be re-assigned throughout this week so that the team can be roster compliant to begin the season. With a few days left before the next preseason game, the coaching staff will likely take the time to evaluate the players that may be left on the bubble (Cole Koepke, Gabriel Fortier, Nick Perbix, etc.) before making the next wave of roster transactions.

Thanks to the cancellation of the two postponed preseason games from last week there are only two more left (both against the Florida Panthers). At some point they will have to roll the players they actually expect to be on the roster for the season out there, so some of those guys on the edge might only have one more game to prove that they belong.

The names left in camp:

Forwards (25):

Alex Barre-Boulet

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Maxim Cajkovic

Anthony Cirelli (injured reserve)

Ross Colton

Gabriel Dumont

Jaydon Dureau

Shawn Element

Gabriel Fortier

Brandon Hagel

Alex Killorn

Cole Koepke

Nikita Kucherov

Pierre-Cedric Labrie

Bennett MacArthur

Cameron MacDonald

Pat Maroon

Vladislav Namestnikov

Nick Paul

Corey Perry

Brayden Point

Simon Ryfors

Gemel Smith

Steven Stamkos

Ilya Usau

Defensemen (13):

Zach Bogosian (injured reserve)

Erik Cernak

Ian Cole

Tyson Feist

Haydn Fleury

Cal Foote

Dyllan Gill

Victor Hedman

Ryan Jones

Philippe Myers

Nick Perbix

Dmitry Semykin

Mikhail Sergachev

Goaltenders (5):

Hugo Alnefelt

Brad Barone

Brian Elliott

Jack Lafontaine

Andrei Vasilevskiy