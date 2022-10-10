The Tampa Bay Lightning made a series of moves on Sunday in order to make their roster cap compliant and to maximize the amount of relief they will get from Long Term Injured Relief. One of those moves was to sign 36-year-old forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-contract. While the team didn’t release financial details, CapFriendly is reporting that he will make $770,800 in the NHL and $100,000 in the minors.

This is the second go-round with the Lightning for the fan favorite, Labrie. After going undrafted and then spending a few seasons in the AHL, “Nacho” signed with the Bolts prior to the 2011-12 season. He split time with the Lightning and their AHL affiliates, the Norfolk Admirals and Syracuse Crunch, over the next few seasons.

Over the course of three NHL seasons he appeared in 46 games for the Bolts, recorded two goals and three assists, and racked up 65 penalty minutes. Following his stint in the organization he wandered the hockey world for a little while, playing in the AHL, ECHL, and in Germany.

He returned to the AHL last season, playing 21 games for the Hartford Wolfpack on a PTO contract. Labrie then signed a two-year AHL deal with the Syracuse Crunch in January of 2022, providing some much needed veteran depth for a Crunch team that was struggling. He appeared in 35 games and recorded 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists).

A veteran of 685 AHL games, was invited to the Lightning’s 2022-23 training camp and hung around until last week. It’s likely that he will be placed on waivers once the season officially beings with the intention of being sent to Syracuse. His contract, along with a couple of other moves the Bolts made today, allowed them to get as close as possible to the salary cap once LTIR players are factored in:

W/ Labrie @ $770,800, #Bolts roster tmrw w/ 13F inc. Fortier/Labrie up & Koepke down, $6,874,967 over cap, $33 from Seabrook $6.875M Cap Hit to max LTIR.



After submitting Monday, can add Cirelli ($4.8M) & possibly Bogosian (850K) to LTIR & add cap spacehttps://t.co/7AT10SYcfi — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 9, 2022

Keeping Labrie in the organization does also fill a need for the Lightning. While the days of the enforcer-only hockey player are fading into the nostalgic past, there is a role for a big, physical forward that can use his size to control the puck and win battles around the boards. If Labrie continues to do that while in Syracuse, he might earn an injury-related call-up during the season.

Lightning / NHL News

The team and league are investigation claims made on social media over the weekend. The defenseman will be suspended pending the results of said investigation.

There will be a few paper moves as the team negotiates their salary cap issues, but the team is pretty much the team. Gabriel Fortier and Cole Koepke will be on the on the opening day roster and have a shot to claim a spot even when Anthony Cirelli returns.

One of those moves was to put Phil Myers on waivers. Once he (and the $1.125 million of cap hit that can be buried) clear, he’ll be recalled in time for the game against the Rangers on Tuesday. Gotta love paper transactions this time of year.

A certain “writer” for the Toronto Sun made another asinine comment over the weekend. Akim Aliu and Wayne Simmonds both called him out on his b.s.

Hate will never win pic.twitter.com/gZDiaNgJVH — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) October 9, 2022

Just a quick msg to the hockey world. I usually don’t have time for this but tonight I do! I really don’t appreciate what your trying to do (Steve Simmons) your article was asinine and in no way reflects the real plight that my self, Akim and other players of colour go through. — Wayne Simmonds (@Simmonds17) October 10, 2022

The highly-touted winger never lived up to his expectations as one of the most sought after college free agents of the last decade, but he could play an important role as a third-liner who kills penalties.

Another forward turned a PTO into a NHL contract. Aston-Reese signed a one-year deal with an $840,630 AAV.