Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers: GAME# 1
Time: 7:30 pm Eastern Time
Location: Madison Square Garden
Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN+, TVAS, SN1
DraftKings Line: Rangers -1.5 O/U 5.5
Preview:
Wasn’t it just yesterday that these two teams were battling it out in the Eastern Conference Final? That was four months ago? Wow, doesn’t seem like it. Anyway, here we are back in the Most Famous Arena in the World with two teams that hope to once again meet up in the ECF.
These two teams really are mirrors of each other. Both teams made a couple of tweaks to the roster, but are returning most of their star players while sporting a slightly revamped defense. Both have Norris Trophy-worthy defenders and Russian wingers who are perennial contenders for the Hart Memorial Trophy.
Where they are most alike, however, is that their best player is the one between the pipes. Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Lightning and Igor Shesterkin for the Rangers. As the goalie goes, so goes the team. You can debate all day long which one is the better goaltender, but there is no doubt
As for the Lightning, we are likely to see the NHL debut of Cole Koepke on a line with Vlad Namestnikov and Ross Colton. If that trio can put some pucks in the net while playing aggressive defense it will go a long way to helping the Lightning find consistent secondary offense outside of the top line. Koepke and Namestnikov are going to be two players to watch, not only tonight, but all season long.
The defense is going to be a work in progress for the early part of the year. Cal Foote looks like he will start the season paired up with Victor Hedman, and will have to show the coaching staff he deserves to stay there. If he can, that should settle things down a bit. Haydn Fleury is going to get a shot on the third pairing with Ian Cole currently suspended.
The Rangers will be hoping that their top line (now featuring Kappo Kakko!) can drive offense again and that newcomer Vincent Trocheck, who has always been a thorn in the Lightning’s side, can solidify the second line.
Comparison chart:
|Overall Record
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Home Record
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Road Record
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Goals For
|0
|0
|Goals Against
|0
|0
|xGF%
|0%
|0%
|PP%
|0%
|0%
|PK%
|0%
|0%
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Lines
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn
Cole Koepke - Vlad Namestnikov - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Defense Pairings
Victor Hedman - Cal Foote
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Haydn Fleury - Phillipe Myers
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Lines based on Monday’s practice. If there are any changes, we will post updates
New York Rangers
Forward Lines
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Kappo Kakko
Artemiy Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Vitali Kravtsov
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Barclay Goodrow
Jimmy Vesey/ Dryden Hunt - Ryan Carpenter - Ryan Reaves
Defense Pairings
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones - Braden Schneider
Goalies
Igor Shesterkin
Jaroslav Halak
