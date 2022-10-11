Highlight: The First Goal of the Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s first power play of the season did not go well as they surrendered a shorthanded goal to Mika Zibanejad. Granted, it was a pretty goal, but it probably shouldn’t have happened.

On their second power play of the season, things looked much better. Credit to Brandon Hagel for enduring a trip (K’Andre Miller) and an elbow (Barclay Goodrow) to earn a five-on-three power play. The Lightning rolled out a five-forward unit and while Igor Shesterkin was equal to the task of stopping Nikita Kucherov on a one-timer, he couldn’t do the same on a Steven Stamkos one-timer.

Steven Stamkos (Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point) Power Play, 1-1

Oh captain, my captain. That’s a classic Stamkosian blast. Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point picked up the assists. It’s career goal number 482 (182nd power play goal) as Stamkos draws closer to being the first player to score 500 goals as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.