Lightning Round: Cole Koepke makes NHL debut

Cole Koepke making the Tampa Bay Lightning has been a very poorly kept secret since the summer when both coaching staff and management made it clear they like him and he’s going to get a shot. On Tuesday it actually happened as Koepke made his NHL debut on the third line for the Lightning in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In the game he recorded a shot in only eight minutes of ice time as the Lightning struggled to produce offense at 5v5 and leaned on their top six heavily.

Offense at even strength is going to be a struggle for the team this season. It would do Koepke a lot of good if he can fill the void of depth scoring in the time he has before Anthony Cirelli returns from injury in early November. Forcing the team to keep him in the lineup by scoring is the best path he has to play all season and not get shuffled out by the numbers game. Considering the offensive abilities he showed in the AHL last season, this is doable for him.

#GoBolts rookie forward Cole Koepke takes his rookie lap with his family watching before his #NHL debut tonight at MSG. pic.twitter.com/wkqnmEIySw — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) October 11, 2022

Cole Koepke: 0 NHL games

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: 587 NHL games



the vet helping the rookie stay loose ahead of his NHL debut #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/fJpPNqWj8k — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) October 11, 2022

Congratulations to Cole Koepke on making your NHL Debut with the @TBLightning!#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/CCxgrkKF1Z — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 11, 2022

Koepke as a U Minn-Duluth grad is one of an ever-growing number of American players in the NHL. Last season 28% of players were Americans by games played. This year that number is 29%. Not a significant jump, but growing steadily since 2019.

The Lightning lost their opening game of the season 3-1 to the Rangers. They play again on Friday against the Blue Jackets.

Steven Stamkos scored the first (and so far only) goal of the season for the team.

Hedman and Stamkos teamed up in this very funny Mass Mutual commercial. I’m sure you’ve seen it already, but if not, check it out!

This @massmutual commercial is very funny and clearly Stamkos and Hedman can act.



But what I’m REALLY looking forward to is using this for more memes pic.twitter.com/QqJuWpRpzD — Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) October 11, 2022

Love this merch style.

The Anniversary Tour starts tonight ‼️



➡️ https://t.co/3fE1qG4up5 pic.twitter.com/ESYrsU1cKn — Tampa Bay Sports (@ShopTBSports) October 11, 2022

Here’s a list of the team hashtags for this season. And the proverbial meme riff on them. What do you think of the Bolts one?

NHL team hashtags for this season that will bring up team logos pic.twitter.com/kNVTFipni8 — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) October 11, 2022

i heard some of the NHL team hashtags weren't working so I looked into it, these are the official ones pic.twitter.com/kqatj6nG9H — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) October 11, 2022

Hockey is back in Ukraine!

This is a detailed piece on hockey in Ukraine at the moment, including the rink infrastructure.



Hopefully down the road the hockey world can help with the rebuilding process.https://t.co/iZ7yeeespm — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) October 12, 2022

Old friend Anton Stralman made the Boston Bruins out of camp and is on a one-year deal.

Unofficially officially in the fold. https://t.co/huljbQXaAq — Stanley Cup of Chowder (@cupofchowdah) October 12, 2022

Considering it’s already 2022, this seems about right.