Lightning Round: Tampa Bay places P.C. Labrie on waivers

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning placed Pierre-Cedric Labrie on waivers with the intention of sending him to the Syracuse Crunch. This move wasn’t a big surprise as the big forward seemed destined for the Crunch after signing a two-way deal with the Lightning last week. With Syracuse’s season opening up on Friday against Cleveland, it gives him time to join the team and get ready for the season.

According to CapFriendly, the move leaves the Lightning with 22 players on the roster (including the suspended Ian Cole). They also have Anthony Cirelli and Brent Seabrook on LTIR while Zach Bogosian is listed as being on IR. There is a stipulation with LTIR that a player must be expected to miss 10 NHL games and 24 days of the season. With Bogo not added to LTIR that could be an indication that he might be a little ahead of schedule in his rehab. It will be something to keep an eye on when the calendar flips to November.

