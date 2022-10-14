Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets: GAME #2
Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: Nationwide Arena
Broadcast/Streaming: BSSUN, BSOH, NHL Network
DraftKings Line: Lightning -1.5 O/U 6.5
Opponent SBNation Site: Jackets Cannon
Preview:
We will credit Victor Hedman with the first official “We’ve got better in us” quote of the 2022-23 season. A common refrain from coach Jon Cooper over the past two years, it’s the team’s way of saying that they just didn’t play up to the level they expect in the season-opening loss to the New York Rangers. Coach Cooper echoed those words when he told reporters, “We didn’t execute, didn’t make the plays we needed,” following the 3-1 defeat.
With a couple of days off in between games, hopefully the Lightning were able to work on the little details that they need to execute in order to get their game up to the level they’ve come to expect. Even strength play was fine for most of the game. Through the first two periods of the game they more than held their own leading in scoring chances (17-15) and high-danger chances (9-6). Things kind of fell apart in the third as the Rangers absolutely smoked them all across the board, but part of that was due to the amount of penalties that both teams handed out, robbing the flow of the game a bit for the Bolts.
Not to dwell too much on the penalty kill, but while killing off three of the four penalties seems like a positive thing, it was only by the skin of their teeth (and the flexibility of Andrei Vasilevskiy) that they were able to pull it off. In 6:12 of short-handed time, the Lightning faced 23 total shot attempts with 14 reaching the netminder. The Rangers racked up 15 scoring chances, 8 of which were of the high-danger variety. All of that led to 2.38 expected goals for the Rangers. So, silver lining, it could have been worse.
During several of those shorthanded shifts, the Lightning’s lack of execution led to failed clears and extended zone time for New York. It also led to long shifts for the penalty killers. According to Natural Stat Trick, four penalty killers had shifts that averaged more than one minute in length:
Erik Cernak - 1:21
Mikhail Sergachev - 1:06
Alex Killorn - 1:01
Nick Paul - 1:01
That’s not great. It’s also exhausting and can take a shift or two after the penalty is over for the players to recover. Expect them to focus more on clearing the puck and keeping those shifts short against Columbus should they hit the penalty box again tonight.
As for the Blue Jackets. The debut of Johnny Gaudreau was slightly tarnished by the fact that Patrik Laine suffered a sprained elbow:
A replay of what happened with Laine pic.twitter.com/W6EIfw9pBv— CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) October 13, 2022
He’s going to miss 3-4 weeks. The Blue Jackets were also without starting goaltender Elvis Merzlikins who was apparently dealing with an illness. The good news for them is that he was back at practice on Thursday and that rookie Kent Johnson was back practicing with the team after he was “sent” to the AHL for the opener so that they could recall a back-up goalie.
Expect Nationwide Arena to be buzzing as Johnny Hockey makes his home debut. It’s a shame that Laine was injured because the line of Gaudreau, Laine and Boone Jenner was a force against Carolina, posting an 80% CF and 92.55% xGF while scoring the lone Columbus goal. Losing Laine definitely hurts a team where scoring will come at a premium.
Comparison chart:
Game Two Comparison
|Game # 2
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Overall Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Home Record
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Road Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Goals For
|1
|1
|Goals Against
|3
|4
|xGF
|2.78
|2.75
|xGA
|5.82
|3.77
|PP%
|16.70%
|0%
|PK%
|75%
|100%
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Lines
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Nick Paul - Steven Stamkos - Alex Killorn
Ross Colton - Vlad Namestnikov - Corey Perry
Cole Koepke - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Patrick Maroon
Gabriel Fortier
Defense Pairings
Victor Hedman - Cal Foote
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Haydn Fleury - Phillipe Myers
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Based on lines at Thursday’s practice per Gabby Shirley. It is possible that Brian Elliott gets the start as the Bolts have a back-to-back. We will update the lines if we hear any changes.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Lines
Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakov - Jack Roslovic - Jakub Voracek
Gustav Nyquist - Cole Sillinger - Kent Johnson
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier
Possibly injured: Patrik Laine
Defense Pairings
Zach Werenski - Adam Boqvist
Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean - Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
Elvis Merzlikins (maybe)
Daniil Tarasov
Lines are based on what they rolled out in their first game with notes from yesterday’s practice per Jeff Svoboda.
