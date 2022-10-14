Lightning Round: John Tortorella really hates his team

I don’t like John Tortorella, but I think most of what he’s been doing with the Flyers is right. The Philadelphia Flyers are a complete mess of a hockey team. They are wildly inconsistent, disorganized, leaderless, and they’ve been falling in place for years.

Ahead of tonight's season opener, Flyers head coach John Tortorella joined with @JClarkNBCS to discuss expectations, process, and what this team will look like - and he was honest



: https://t.co/iV2ESSVc8G

: https://t.co/wvCYYOkh4f pic.twitter.com/m5dQFrAUjh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 13, 2022

Owners are to blame with their constant interference over ratings, because they’re also the company that gets the ratings! The front office who continues to make awful personnel decisions are to blame, including the worst defense transactions I’ve seen in recent years. And the players are to blame for basically coasting through all this and losing any sense of cohesion.

The fact that Torts is tearing down the egos of the team in this tank year for them and will hopefully build it back better is about the only thing that’s going for them right now.

Or this is all a ploy by the owners to get more attention through Torts sound bites. Maybe that’ll be a secondary benefit.

At least Travis Sanheim wants to stay here for a very long time?

A new main character is emerging in the NHL as Mason Marchment has come onto the scene with a possible embellishment case on the same night as he scored twice, including an amazing goal. Marchment didn’t face any punishment for the very grey play, but rest assured everyone’s going to have their eyes on him from now on. We’ll see how well he can toe the line.

Mason Marchment, that was gross. pic.twitter.com/rb0vSB305W — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 14, 2022

Mason Marchment with... quite a reaction... to the bump from Tolvanen. pic.twitter.com/KA46S1RFlC — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) October 14, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch Extend Partnership [Raw Charge]

In ten years for the Lightning, the Crunch have helped produce a coach that was the fastest in NHL history to get to 400 wins, a world class winger in Nikita Kucherov, and a generational goalie in Andrei Vasilevskiy. NHL Franchises need high quality affiliates to help them nurture and grow their prospects. As Dolgon stated, “Every team likes to talk the talk, but can they walk the walk. Tampa does both. They tell us, ‘we’re here to develop players, but we want to develop them under a winning environment.’”

Patrik Laine is already out 3-4 weeks with an elbow injury.