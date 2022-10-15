Lightning Round: Tampa Bay earns their first win of the season

After losing the opening game, the Tampa Bay Lightning scored their first points of the 2022-23 regular season with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Steven Stamkos scored twice for his team, while Corey Perry, Ross Colton and Cal Foote scored their first goals of the year [Raw Charge]

The Lightning absolutely dominated the possession stats at 5v5. According to Natural Stat Trick they controlled the shot attempts 64-26 (71%), scoring chances 35-11 (76%), high-danger chances 15-2 (88%) and expected goals (77%). They were consistently in the face of Columbus netminder Daniil Tarasov with three of the goals coming off of deflections. Meanwhile, they kept Vasilevskiy’s crease clear, especially on a momentum-altering 5-on-3 power play for the home team at the end of the second period.

The Lightning’s third line of Vlad Namestnikov, Ross Colton and Corey Perry were reunited after an impressive preseason finale, where they combined for eight points against the Florida Panthers, and celebrated it with six points last night. Namestnikov scored his first points after returning to the Lightning.

In his postgame interview, Jon Cooper gave credit to the whole team, saying that it was a turnaround from the previous game and the Lightning were a better team on that night.

"We were a better team tonight."@TBLightning Head Coach Jon Cooper speaks to the media following the 5-2 win against the Blue Jackets.#NHL | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/40VRPHKHKc — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 15, 2022

It was a special night for Victor Hedman, who not only played in his 900th career game with the Lightning, but celebrated his son Rio’s birthday on the same day.

900th career game and his son Rio's birthday! @Gabby_Shirley_ speaks with Victor Hedman on this extraordinary milestone and very special day. @TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/AA3ntmbvXK — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 15, 2022

Dad secures career game #900 ✅

Rio’s birthday ✅



It’s night full of milestones in the Hedman household. @TBLightning #GoBolts

pic.twitter.com/KgJz1asYzN — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) October 15, 2022

Lightning Links

Ahead of the yesterday’s game the Lightning recalled defenceman Trevor Carrick. A 28-year-old player was acquired as a free agent last offseason and appeared in one preseason game with the Syracuse Crunch. Carrick has seven NHL games under his belt with the San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes.

We have recalled defenseman Trevor Carrick.https://t.co/WrQkQ5ZMFs — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 14, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch opened their season in the AHL with a shootout loss to the Cleveland Monsters. Simon Ryfors led the team with two goals, several players, including Felix Robert, Gemel Smith, Alex Barre-Boulet, Darren Raddysh and Gage Goncalves, recorded a multi-point game.

A high-scoring season opener that went to a shootout. What a start.



We claimed one point today, but we're getting both tomorrow.



: https://t.co/uNMuLM0WSz pic.twitter.com/sdsuCNvHaq — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 15, 2022

Alex Barre-Boulet scored his 200th point in the AHL.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Stick taps to Alex Barré-Boulet! He is the sixth player in Crunch history to reach 200 AHL points. pic.twitter.com/rH4n3Um7tG — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 14, 2022

Our preview of the already started 2022-23 season for the Syracuse Crunch [Raw Charge]

The expectations are high as the Crunch look to build on last year’s success, and continue looking for the right ingredients that are going to lead the franchise back to the Calder Cup Finals. As Coach Benoit Groulx puts it, “When you look at the group, I think they get along well, I think our older guys did a phenomenal job at welcoming the younger guys, helping them on the ice, helping them going through a tough week of practice.”

Hockey News

The Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their game against the Rangers, which didn’t stop them from beating the opponent.

PERSONNEL UPDATE: #NHLJets Head Coach Rick Bowness tested positive for COVID this afternoon. As a result, he will not be behind the bench tonight. Associate Coach Scott Arniel will assume head coaching duties in the interim. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 14, 2022

The Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderbloms scored his first NHL goal, helping his team to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0.

The San Jose Sharks continued their losing streak after loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

With just under two minutes remaining, @SebastianAho tips one home to ice the game for the @Canes! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/QXCxUz87vB — NHL (@NHL) October 15, 2022

The Edmonton Oilers named Duncan Keith as their Player Development Consultant.