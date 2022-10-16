Lightning Round: Stamkos has passed Lecavalier in franchise assists

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their second loss of the season, this time being defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins at their home arena. After starting the season on the road, the Bolts are finally returning home, where will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday [Raw Charge]

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both scored in the loss, with both Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov coming away with two points. Brian Elliott struggled in his first game of the season, allowing five goals on 44 shots for a .889 save percentage. Sidney Crosby had a three point night for the Penguins as six different forwards scored (Crosby, Heinen, Guentzel, Carter, Rust, and Rakell (ENG)). Tristan Jarry stopped 34 of 36 shots the Lightning threw at him for the win. The Lightning went 1/4 on the power play (Stamkos) whereas the Penguins went 2/4 (Heinen, Rust)

Despite allowing five goals, Jon Cooper called Brian Elliott’s performance outstanding. A 37-year-old goaltender made his season debut last night, replacing Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was given the rest after playing on Friday. Elliott stopped 39 shots in this game.

"We have lots of work to do. The best players on our team have been our goaltenders. I thought (Brian Elliott) was outstanding tonight..."



Head Coach Jon Cooper discusses the lack of execution tonight from the @TBLightning after their loss to the Pens. #NHL | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/YNCiQXnfnA — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) October 16, 2022

Steven Stamkos remains the hottest Lightning player right now. Last night he scored another power play goal and added assist on Brayden Point’s goal in the third period. Stamkos currently leads the NHL with four goals alongside with Connor McDavid and Nino Niederreiter.

With his assist of the season, Stamkos has also passed Vincent Lecavalier on the list of players with the most assists in the franchise history. He’s now second on that list, behind only Martin St. Louis.

With the secondary assist on Brayden Point's goal, Steven Stamkos recorded his 492nd career assist and passed Vincent Lecavalier to take sole possession of the second-most assists in #Bolts franchise history. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 16, 2022

Lightning Links

An image of the potential “storm jersey“, which could be used as the Lightning’s new reverse retro jersey, has appeared on twitter.

The #GoBolts will be bringing back the infamous “storm jersey” in what a source tells me “light coloured base”@orionataylor pic.twitter.com/i45tpxp6Rz — Ali Murji (@AliMurji1) October 15, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch lost their second consecutive game in a shootout to the Cleveland Monsters.

Another shootout in Cleveland.



We earn a point as our opening weekend comes to a close.



: https://t.co/tz1e090oQK pic.twitter.com/KWFPopxPYa — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 15, 2022

Hockey News

Another busy night in the NHL.

The @LAKings and @mnwild combined for 13 goals – the highest single-game total of the season so far – as part of an action-packed Saturday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/TvPe2YyEOQ pic.twitter.com/mpG5FxopHD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 16, 2022

It was a very high-scoring night in the league, but the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings played the most exciting game, which ended with a 7-6 Los Angeles win.

It's now 7-6 LA, but here's how our side of the board got to 6. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/YrbTTfK6rL — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 16, 2022

Nazem Kadri scored two points in the first period of the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers game, helping his team to win the first “Battle of Alberta“ of the regular season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Matt Murray on LTIR, he will miss at least four weeks.

The @MapleLeafs have placed G Matt Murray on long-term injured reserve. He is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks (adductor injury).



G Erik Källgren has been recalled from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 15, 2022

Sonny Milano is expected sign a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.