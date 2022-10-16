 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lightning Round: Stamkos has passed Lecavalier in franchise assists

Steven Stamkos stays red hot

By Igor Nikonov
/ new
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins
Oct 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-2.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their second loss of the season, this time being defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins at their home arena. After starting the season on the road, the Bolts are finally returning home, where will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday [Raw Charge]

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both scored in the loss, with both Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov coming away with two points. Brian Elliott struggled in his first game of the season, allowing five goals on 44 shots for a .889 save percentage.

Sidney Crosby had a three point night for the Penguins as six different forwards scored (Crosby, Heinen, Guentzel, Carter, Rust, and Rakell (ENG)). Tristan Jarry stopped 34 of 36 shots the Lightning threw at him for the win.

The Lightning went 1/4 on the power play (Stamkos) whereas the Penguins went 2/4 (Heinen, Rust)

Despite allowing five goals, Jon Cooper called Brian Elliott’s performance outstanding. A 37-year-old goaltender made his season debut last night, replacing Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was given the rest after playing on Friday. Elliott stopped 39 shots in this game.

Steven Stamkos remains the hottest Lightning player right now. Last night he scored another power play goal and added assist on Brayden Point’s goal in the third period. Stamkos currently leads the NHL with four goals alongside with Connor McDavid and Nino Niederreiter.

With his assist of the season, Stamkos has also passed Vincent Lecavalier on the list of players with the most assists in the franchise history. He’s now second on that list, behind only Martin St. Louis.

Lightning Links

An image of the potential “storm jersey“, which could be used as the Lightning’s new reverse retro jersey, has appeared on twitter.

The Syracuse Crunch lost their second consecutive game in a shootout to the Cleveland Monsters.

Hockey News

Another busy night in the NHL.

It was a very high-scoring night in the league, but the Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings played the most exciting game, which ended with a 7-6 Los Angeles win.

Nazem Kadri scored two points in the first period of the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers game, helping his team to win the first “Battle of Alberta“ of the regular season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Matt Murray on LTIR, he will miss at least four weeks.

Sonny Milano is expected sign a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...