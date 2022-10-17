Nick Perbix recalled by Tampa Bay Lightning

Before their morning practice on Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they had recalled defenseman Nick Perbix from the AHL. The 24-year-old right-handed shot opened the season with the Syracuse Crunch, recording three shots on goal in the Crunch’s two shootout losses to the Cleveland Monsters.

It appears the recall is precautionary as Cal Foote missed the practice and is a “little tender” after blocking a shot in the game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins according to Coach Jon Cooper:

Jon Cooper on the status of Cal Foote, who did not practice today: “Not sure yet. He took a shot and he is just a little tender right now so, hopefully, he should be OK” — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) October 17, 2022

If Foote is unable to go and Perbix does get the nod, it’ll be the NHL debut of one of the top defensive prospects in the organization. Foote has been primarily paired with Victor Hedman, but it’s likely that Perbix would see time on the third pairing with Haydn Fleruy or Ian Cole while Philippe Myers sees time with Hedman. Should Perbix see time with the Lightning he would be the second rookie to make his debut this season following Cole Koepke.

The Lightning’s full press release:

LIGHTNING RECALL DEFENSEMAN NICK PERBIX FROM SYRACUSE

TAMPA BAY — The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Nick Perbix from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Perbix, 24, has played in two games this season with Syracuse, recording three shots. He made his professional debut with the Crunch April 6, 2022 at the Toronto Marlies and skated in 12 games total with Syracuse during the 2021-22 regular season, notching two goals and eight points. He also skated in five contests with the Crunch during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs and recorded an assist.

Perbix is looking to make his NHL debut. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native was a sixth-round pick (169th overall) of the Lightning at the 2017 NHL Draft