Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview and Game Day Thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME #4
Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: Amalie Arena
Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN
Going into their first home game of the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have the record they probably expected. The Bolts suffered two losses on the road, coming against two solid playoff contenders, with one of those losses happening on the second part of back-to-back set of games.
The last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins completely flipped the script from their previous one against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If the Lightning dominated the Blue Jackets in almost every aspect of the game, then they were totally outplayed themselves against the Penguins. Their top line was mostly dominated in terms of expected goal share and even reuniting Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov didn’t help them (although it did lead to a late, meaningless goal).
Cal Foote is still questionable for tonight’s game: the Lightning’s defenseman blocked a shot in the last game on Saturday night and despite finishing the game he was a little shaken up. In case Foote is unavailable, the Lightning recalled Nick Perbix from the Syracuse Crunch. Perbix hasn’t made his NHL debut yet and was practicing on second pair with Mikhail Sergachev, swapping with Haydn Fleury from time to time. Ian Cole has also joined the team after serving his suspension and was practicing with Phillipe Myers on third pair.
Another potential formation change is Vlad Namestnikov getting some time on first power play unit, where he was skating during the last practice. The Lightning scored at least one power play goal in each game so far this season and currently 14th in the league with 25 PP%.
Speaking of the Philadelphia Flyers, they’re also probably not in position they’ve expected, but in a positive way. The team, which had been projected as one of the playoff outsiders for this season and potential candidate for landing Connor Bedard in 2023 NHL Draft, still remains unbeaten. Yes, it’s been just two games, but their offence looks pretty fresh, scoring at least three goals in each game so far. Their young players, especially Morgan Frost and Wade Allison look very promising. Frost scored two games in the first game, starting to reveal his potential as a former first round pick. Trevor Konecny leads the team with three goals so far and has emerged as a leader of the team with the absence of injured Sean Couturier. Tony DeAngelo has been added value to the team as well, playing on the first pair with Ivan Provorov and getting a lot of time on the top power play unit.
Last season, the Bolts swept the season series against the Flyers. Both Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are currently on a multipoint home streak against Philadelphia.
Home opener facts:— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 17, 2022
- Vasilevskiy has won seven straight starts vs. PHI & never lost to PHI at home
- Stamkos (5-9--14) & Kucherov (2-9--11) have each recorded four straight multi-point home games vs. PHI
- Point (3-4--7) has recorded a point in all five career home games vs. PHI
Game Day Comparison
|Game # 4
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Game # 4
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Philadelphia Flyers
|Overall Record
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Home Record
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Road Record
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Goals For
|8
|8
|Goals Against
|11
|4
|xGF
|8.25
|6.36
|xGA
|14.3
|6.78
|PP%
|25%
|25%
|PK%
|75%
|87.5%
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Lines
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Nick Paul - Steven Stamkos - Alex Killorn
Ross Colton - Vlad Namestnikov - Corey Perry
Gabriel Fortier - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Patrick Maroon
Cole Koepke
Defense Pairings
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Haydn Fleury/Nick Perbix
Ian Cole - Phillipe Myers
Cal Foote
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Lines
Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Wade Allison
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Tanner Laczynski
Nic Deslauriers - Jackson Cates - Olle Lycksell
Defense Pairings
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula
Goaltenders
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
