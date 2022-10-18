Lightning Round: Your chance to be the Lightning’s “Most Valuable Person”

If you’ve ever wanted to be on a hockey card, but forgot to learn how to skate, Upper Deck is giving you a chance to live your dream. They are bringing back the My MVP contest which features, as part of the grand prize, your very own hockey card that will appear in boxes of their 2023-24 Upper Deck MVP product.

Oh, you’ll also win two tickets to the 2022-23 Stanley Cup playoffs, hotel accommodations, travel vouchers, luggage, and a luggage tag! Even if you just finish in first place you’ll still get a framed card and some swag, not a bad consolation prize.

How do you win? Well, first you have to nominate yourself or someone you would consider, “the superfan that gets the crowd hyped up with their unique gear or goal-scoring dance, or the mega collector whose house is decked out with team memorabilia and cards.” Nominations will be taken via their website from now until November 7th.

Based on the nominations Upper Deck will choose up to five nominees to represent each of the 32 NHL teams. From there it will be whittled down to one representative for each team. Then each of those winners will go head to head to be crowned the Ultimate MVP Winner. Public voting for the two rounds will take place on Twitter and then the overall champion will be chosen by an Upper Deck panel of judges.

The Lightning’s representative from 2021 was:

Mark Grof



Vote for Mark to be your 2021 Ultimate MVP!

To vote, just like this post between May 14-24!#MyMVP #TampaBayLightning pic.twitter.com/XL0487zrOt — Upper Deck Hockey (@UpperDeckHockey) May 14, 2021

Unfortunately, Mark fell short and the eventual winner was a fan/podcaster that supported the Edmonton Oilers:

Congratulations to our 2021 Ultimate MVP Winner Michael Hebert!



Michael utilized his passion for the @EdmontonOilers

to start an Oilers podcast & has hosted 4 charity hockey games to raise money for autism, pancreatic cancer, & stroke. Learn more at https://t.co/fnHyai1f2w pic.twitter.com/lUyYY6vTqr — Upper Deck Hockey (@UpperDeckHockey) May 26, 2021

