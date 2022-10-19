Lightning Round: Salary cap could rise more than expected, Canucks make history

The Vancouver Canucks are the first team in NHL history to lose four straight games after holding a multi-goal lead in each game. Up 3-0 on Edmonton, lose 3-5. Up 2-0 on Philadelphia, lose 2-3 (hey, copycats). Up 4-2 on Washington, lose 6-4. Up 2-0 on Columbus, lose 4-3.

(h/t @OptaStats) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 19, 2022

All this losing early has put the Canucks in a good position to either pick first and draft hometown boy Connor Bedard, or come back enough to miss the playoffs and get a mediocre pick. Let’s see what happens!

The Canucks are one of three teams yet to win this season, San Jose and Minnesota being the other two. Four teams are undefeated in the early goings of the season, Dallas, Carolina, Calgary, and Philadelphia.

The NHL Board of Governors are meeting right now and two topics of discussion came up.

First, revenues are looking promising so far this season with the league expecting to make up the losses due to the 19/20 and 20/21 seasons. The owners should expected to be paid back for subsidizing player salaries for the past few seasons, allowing for the salary cap to go a lot more than the capped $1 million.

Gary Bettman says that number could be as high as $4 million. It likely won’t be that high, but a $2-$3 million improvement would be very helpful to teams like the Lightning who have some hefty extensions kicking in.

The salary cap is currently expected to reach $92 million by 2025-26, but with this good news it could happen sooner now.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says there’s a “good probability” the escrow balance will be paid off by the players by the end of this season. He is optimistic about revenues. “Going to be close.” If it does happen, cap could go up by more than $1M this summer. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 18, 2022

If escrow balance is paid off this season, cap could jump $4 million for 2023-24. If not paid off, it will increase by $1 million. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 18, 2022

The second piece of news is the NHL’s World Cup of Hockey. It doesn’t look like Russian players will be participating so long as the invasion continues. This push is coming from “some of the participating countries.” The Czech Republic announced last week that they will not be inviting the NHL back to their country after they barred Russian men from coming to the country (those fleeing the war/conscription) and the NHL defied those orders.

News: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says that “some of the participating countries” in the 2024 World Cup of Hockey have objections about Russian players participating in the tournament. Simply playing under a non-Russian flag “doesn’t appear like it’s going to be a fix.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 18, 2022

Anson Carter is now a part owner of the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators.

TNT analyst and former NHL forward Anson Carter became part owner of the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday.



Staff writer @WDouglasNHL with the story:https://t.co/46eOuDCkfk — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) October 18, 2022

The 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place in Italy. As a result, their men’s national team is deciding to enter a team into the men’s ice hockey tournament. In part of their build-up, they have hired Mike Keenan to be the head coach. [CBC Sports]