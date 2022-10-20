 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Storm jerseys are coming

And some big injuries for a pair of contenders.

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: A Tampa Bay Lightning fan cheers during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Four of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

This was anticipated back in the summer, but we are inching ever closer to its reveal with a teaser and what seems to be like a leak of the real Reverse Retro jersey the Tampa Bay Lightning will be sporting this season from earlier in the week. And you guessed it, it’ll be the Storm jerseys that were infamous (now famous again) during the early years of the franchise.

Vlad Namestnikov, aka Russian Bieber, is back for another go-round with the Lightning. He’s not the same player as he was when he left, but that’s not a bad thing.

Erik Erlendsson drops his latest podcast, recapping the early season struggles for the Bolts. Give it a listen (it’s free) wherever you get your podcasts then subscribe to his site (it’s worth it).

In other team news, the Colorado Avalanche will be without Gabriel Landeskog for the next while as he requires surgery.

Also Aaron Ekblad is on LTIR for Florida, so he’s out for at least a month.

Nikita Kucherov was the top Bolt on this ranking at #5, with Victor Hedman at #8, Steven Stamkos at #20 (a shock to me), and Brayden Point at #26. Do you think these ranks were too high or too low?

And finally, Danny DeKeyser got a PTO with the Toronto Marlies after failing to earn a contract in the NHL. The Leafs have a lot of injuries, so he could find path back to the league from there.

