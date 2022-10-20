Lightning Round: Storm jerseys are coming

This was anticipated back in the summer, but we are inching ever closer to its reveal with a teaser and what seems to be like a leak of the real Reverse Retro jersey the Tampa Bay Lightning will be sporting this season from earlier in the week. And you guessed it, it’ll be the Storm jerseys that were infamous (now famous again) during the early years of the franchise.

The #GoBolts will be bringing back the infamous “storm jersey” in what a source tells me “light coloured base”@orionataylor pic.twitter.com/i45tpxp6Rz — Ali Murji (@AliMurji1) October 15, 2022

Vlad Namestnikov, aka Russian Bieber, is back for another go-round with the Lightning. He’s not the same player as he was when he left, but that’s not a bad thing.

Vladislav Namestnikov, a different player since leaving Lightning, wants to create same ‘magic’ https://t.co/tI7n7Itv54 — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) October 19, 2022

Erik Erlendsson drops his latest podcast, recapping the early season struggles for the Bolts. Give it a listen (it’s free) wherever you get your podcasts then subscribe to his site (it’s worth it).

Podcast: On the first four games, what about the process and some poor vibes after #GoBolts home opener

In other team news, the Colorado Avalanche will be without Gabriel Landeskog for the next while as he requires surgery.

Avs Gabriel Landeskog had arthroscopic surgery on his knee yesterday and will miss 12 weeks. — John Bartlett (@BartsBytes) October 19, 2022

Also Aaron Ekblad is on LTIR for Florida, so he’s out for at least a month.

Ekblad going on LTIR, per Zito. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 19, 2022

Nikita Kucherov was the top Bolt on this ranking at #5, with Victor Hedman at #8, Steven Stamkos at #20 (a shock to me), and Brayden Point at #26. Do you think these ranks were too high or too low?

NHL RANK!



We reveal the new top 10 players for the NHL's 2022-23 season, including a shakeup of last season's top 3! https://t.co/K0xoG08Nx3 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 19, 2022

And finally, Danny DeKeyser got a PTO with the Toronto Marlies after failing to earn a contract in the NHL. The Leafs have a lot of injuries, so he could find path back to the league from there.