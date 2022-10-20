Tampa Bay Lightning and adidas Release Official Reverse Retro Jersey Details

As expected, the NHL and adidas released their new Reverse Retro designs for the 2022-23 season (adidas’ last season as the official jersey manufacturer). It had long been rumored that the Tampa Bay Lightning would be going back to one of their most famous (some say infamous) designs - the Storm Jersey.

In keeping with the theme of “reverse” they have gone with a light background for the sweater, compared to the original (of which I am wearing as I write this) which had a dark blue. The sleeves are pretty much identical while the waves at the bottom were switched from black to blue (which makes a little more sense).

The original third jerseys were announced on January 30th, 1997 and first worn on February 8th of that year (a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabers). The Lightning would wear them five more times and finished with a 4-2 record while sporting on them. Which, during that time frame of the organization, may have been the only time they had a winning record.

As of yet, they haven’t announced when they will be wearing them, but there will be six nights throughout the season where they are sporting them according to the league’s press release. League-wide, the Reverse Retros will make their debut on November 2nd when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres play each other on a national broadcast (TNT).

It appears that the jerseys will be on sale online November 15th and will cost between $190-$240 ($210-$260 Canadian) via adidas and NHLshop.com. They should show up in retail locations on November 20th.

I am an unabashed fan of the original design and think they did a nice job on the redesign. Is it nice enough for me to shell out a couple of hundred dollars? Maybe? The big question would be, if I do get one and get a player’s name on it, do I go with a current player or a player that wore the originals?

See below for all of the designs across the league:

Quick thoughts:

I like the powder blue on the Canadiens, not so much on the Panthers

Awesome that Seattle has a “retro” jersey

Arizona has an interesting color palette. I think I like it.

I have always loved the Screaming Eagle on the Capitals.

Philly is apparently sporting the Cooperalls in warm-ups (boo, wear them in the games!) so that is kind of cool.

Orange & Black & Cooperalls.



The early 80’s long hockey pants will be worn during warmups each time we wear our new #ReverseRetro @adidashockey jersey. A brief history of the look that lasted only two seasons: https://t.co/rsV9qzlsfF pic.twitter.com/9B2l401SR4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 20, 2022

So what are your thoughts on the new look?