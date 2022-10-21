Lightning Round: check out the Bolts Reverse Retro jersey and special schedule

Yesterday the NHL and Adidas released the Reverse Retro jerseys for 2022-23. The Lightning’s came out with a surprise twist on the blue Storm Jerseys. These ones are white with a silver trim over the shoulder with the classic jagged numbers, yellow bolts, and choppy waves still featured.
A cult classic. Remixed. ⚡️— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 20, 2022
Introducing our @adidas Reverse Retro 2022, available mid-November.#GoBolts x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/aDaeGNaUHZ
It’s allllllll in the details. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/6Ds9ZShR8X— Tampa Bay Sports (@ShopTBSports) October 20, 2022
Vibe check. What do y'all think?— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 20, 2022
Get yours mid-November. #GoBolts x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/Uph7c8P3Vr
Poll
What do you think of the new RR Storm jersey?
-
37%
LOVE IT!
-
20%
Like it!
-
33%
Eh.
-
8%
Hate it.
You can see the Lightning’s photoshoot with the players going full 90s here.
It's electric. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/P7YiLIrmmw— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 20, 2022
Season ticket members will get first dibs on the jerseys, with them going on general sale in “mid-November”.
Season Ticket Members— Tampa Bay Sports (@ShopTBSports) October 20, 2022
Check your emails for details on an exclusive opportunity. pic.twitter.com/DEDP0BHUaU
And finally, here is the schedule of games where we’ll see these jerseys in action. Five Thursday nights between November and January with one Saturday night game in the middle.
Here's when we're throwing it back.— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 20, 2022
There were some really interesting RR jerseys from other teams, but I wanted to point out the Flyers pants and the Coyotes face as two of my favourites. Nashville and Vancouver have a pretty good ones, too. If you want, give me your top five in the comments.
Orange & Black & Cooperalls.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 20, 2022
The early 80’s long hockey pants will be worn during warmups each time we wear our new #ReverseRetro @adidashockey jersey. A brief history of the look that lasted only two seasons: https://t.co/rsV9qzlsfF pic.twitter.com/9B2l401SR4
Make it part of your collection.— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 20, 2022
Pre-order our new #ReverseRetro jersey now: https://t.co/A0c6eu0G20 pic.twitter.com/KhvGvbl5qJ
And finally, some reading on how the Lightning might be able to turn around their season. It continues tonight against rival Florida.
Bad teams being bad isn’t news. It's expected.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) October 20, 2022
When results split from expectations, however, there’s something to talk about.@hayyyshayyy with four NHL teams off to early slumpshttps://t.co/s1fquDqUsd
