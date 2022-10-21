 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: check out the Bolts Reverse Retro jersey and special schedule

And how the Lightning can get out from their early season slump.

By HardevLad
Detroit Red Wings v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 5: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the pre-game warm up sporting the reverse retro jersey prior to the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena on February 5, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Scott Audette /NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday the NHL and Adidas released the Reverse Retro jerseys for 2022-23. The Lightning’s came out with a surprise twist on the blue Storm Jerseys. These ones are white with a silver trim over the shoulder with the classic jagged numbers, yellow bolts, and choppy waves still featured.

Poll

What do you think of the new RR Storm jersey?

view results
  • 37%
    LOVE IT!
    (9 votes)
  • 20%
    Like it!
    (5 votes)
  • 33%
    Eh.
    (8 votes)
  • 8%
    Hate it.
    (2 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

You can see the Lightning’s photoshoot with the players going full 90s here.

Season ticket members will get first dibs on the jerseys, with them going on general sale in “mid-November”.

And finally, here is the schedule of games where we’ll see these jerseys in action. Five Thursday nights between November and January with one Saturday night game in the middle.

There were some really interesting RR jerseys from other teams, but I wanted to point out the Flyers pants and the Coyotes face as two of my favourites. Nashville and Vancouver have a pretty good ones, too. If you want, give me your top five in the comments.

And finally, some reading on how the Lightning might be able to turn around their season. It continues tonight against rival Florida.

