Lightning Round: check out the Bolts Reverse Retro jersey and special schedule

Yesterday the NHL and Adidas released the Reverse Retro jerseys for 2022-23. The Lightning’s came out with a surprise twist on the blue Storm Jerseys. These ones are white with a silver trim over the shoulder with the classic jagged numbers, yellow bolts, and choppy waves still featured.

It’s allllllll in the details. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/6Ds9ZShR8X — Tampa Bay Sports (@ShopTBSports) October 20, 2022

You can see the Lightning’s photoshoot with the players going full 90s here.

Season ticket members will get first dibs on the jerseys, with them going on general sale in “mid-November”.

Season Ticket Members



Check your emails for details on an exclusive opportunity. pic.twitter.com/DEDP0BHUaU — Tampa Bay Sports (@ShopTBSports) October 20, 2022

And finally, here is the schedule of games where we’ll see these jerseys in action. Five Thursday nights between November and January with one Saturday night game in the middle.

Here's when we're throwing it back. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 20, 2022

There were some really interesting RR jerseys from other teams, but I wanted to point out the Flyers pants and the Coyotes face as two of my favourites. Nashville and Vancouver have a pretty good ones, too. If you want, give me your top five in the comments.

Orange & Black & Cooperalls.



The early 80’s long hockey pants will be worn during warmups each time we wear our new #ReverseRetro @adidashockey jersey. A brief history of the look that lasted only two seasons: https://t.co/rsV9qzlsfF pic.twitter.com/9B2l401SR4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 20, 2022

And finally, some reading on how the Lightning might be able to turn around their season. It continues tonight against rival Florida.