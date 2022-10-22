Lightning Round: Steven Stamkos breaks new Tampa Bay franchise record

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended their two-game losing streak after beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. Steven Stamkos scored another power play goal, Brayden Point scored twice, including a game-winning goal in overtime. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of the opponent’s shots [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning took home two points on the road against their rival Florida Panthers in overtime thanks to two goals from Brayden Point, who scored the tying and winning goals in the third period and overtime. The Lightning’s power play were the difference in a game where the Panthers heavily controlled even strength, scoring twice.

There are not many records left in Lightning history which aren’t being held by Steven Stamkos currently, and another was broken during yesterday’s game. After scoring a goal in a fifth consecutive game, Stamkos has become the first player in franchise history to score seven goals through his first five games in a season, passing Chris Kontos, who scored six times over the first five games of the inaugural Lightning’s season in 1992-93. Stamkos is also currently solely leading the league in scoring with seven goals.

Steven Stamkos opened the scoring and became the first player in @TBLightning history with seven goals through his first five games in a season, eclipsing the previous mark of six set by Chris Kontos in 1992-93.#NHLStats: https://t.co/iFBn2vBYhL https://t.co/WKvWB08Hbe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 22, 2022

Brayden Point scored another game-winning goal. Since the 2017-18 regular season he’s tied for the fourth most game-winning goals in the league.

NHL game-winning goal leaders since the start of the 2017-18 season:

1. Connor McDavid - 43

2. Auston Matthews - 38

3. Leon Draisaitl - 36

T4. Sebastian Aho - 34

T4. Brayden Point - 34 — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 22, 2022

With his two goals, Brayden Point also surpassed Vinny Prospal for ninth place on the Lightning’s list of all-time scoring leaders.

Brayden Point (170-202—372 in 422 GP) scored twice, including the overtime winner, to reach 372 career points and surpass Vinny Prospal (371) for sole possession of ninth place on the @TBLightning's all-time list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/iFBn2vkVfL pic.twitter.com/P6f81k1X9i — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 22, 2022

Lightning Links

The Lightning reassigned Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch. He appeared in one game with the Lightning this season.

We have assigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/GlWcJUCPfR — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 21, 2022

Fortier celebrated his return to Syracuse with a goal, which unfortunately couldn’t help the Crunch to earn a victory against the Rochester Americans last night. Alex Barre-Boulet recorded a third consecutive multi-point game to start of the season. The Crunch are still waiting for the first win of the season.

We'll get another chance against these guys tomorrow.



: https://t.co/mrwMi5oNxq pic.twitter.com/N4pVN3g295 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 22, 2022

Lightning prospect Lucas Edmonds made his pro-debut last night. He played on a fourth line alongside with P.C. Labrie and Ilya Usau, recording one shot.

We've got a pro debut!



Congratulations, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/5mQw3nEv6k — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 22, 2022

Hockey News

A story about recent Hockey Canada scandals and what led to this sutuation.

I spoke to two people I could not look up to more, @KatieJStrang and @hockeynuisance about Hockey Canada. How did this happen? What's next? How do we make the sport we love love us back?https://t.co/l2bH3OFnPk — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) October 21, 2022

Just three games were played in the NHL last night, all of them were decided by one goal.

Eric Staal signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers.

We have agreed to terms with Eric Staal on a one-year contract!



» https://t.co/5grLetDAnQ pic.twitter.com/aPVoHMfSx9 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 21, 2022

The Minnesota Wild placed former Lightning’s player Andrej Sustr on waivers.