Lightning Round: Steven Stamkos breaks new Tampa Bay franchise record

The Lightning reassign Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch

By Igor Nikonov
Tampa Bay Lightning V Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended their two-game losing streak after beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. Steven Stamkos scored another power play goal, Brayden Point scored twice, including a game-winning goal in overtime. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of the opponent’s shots [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning took home two points on the road against their rival Florida Panthers in overtime thanks to two goals from Brayden Point, who scored the tying and winning goals in the third period and overtime. The Lightning’s power play were the difference in a game where the Panthers heavily controlled even strength, scoring twice.

There are not many records left in Lightning history which aren’t being held by Steven Stamkos currently, and another was broken during yesterday’s game. After scoring a goal in a fifth consecutive game, Stamkos has become the first player in franchise history to score seven goals through his first five games in a season, passing Chris Kontos, who scored six times over the first five games of the inaugural Lightning’s season in 1992-93. Stamkos is also currently solely leading the league in scoring with seven goals.

Brayden Point scored another game-winning goal. Since the 2017-18 regular season he’s tied for the fourth most game-winning goals in the league.

With his two goals, Brayden Point also surpassed Vinny Prospal for ninth place on the Lightning’s list of all-time scoring leaders.

The Lightning reassigned Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch. He appeared in one game with the Lightning this season.

Fortier celebrated his return to Syracuse with a goal, which unfortunately couldn’t help the Crunch to earn a victory against the Rochester Americans last night. Alex Barre-Boulet recorded a third consecutive multi-point game to start of the season. The Crunch are still waiting for the first win of the season.

Lightning prospect Lucas Edmonds made his pro-debut last night. He played on a fourth line alongside with P.C. Labrie and Ilya Usau, recording one shot.

A story about recent Hockey Canada scandals and what led to this sutuation.

Just three games were played in the NHL last night, all of them were decided by one goal.

Eric Staal signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers.

The Minnesota Wild placed former Lightning’s player Andrej Sustr on waivers.

