Lightning Round: The Bolts earn their first home victory of the season

The Tampa Bay Lightning finally earned their first home victory, beating the New York Islanders 5-3 at Amalie Arena last night. The Bolts have found their offensive touch outside of the power play, scoring all of their goals at even strength. Steven Stamkos didn’t score for the first time this season, but Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul and Alex Killorn all tallied their first goals of the season. [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning yet this season, but they’re starting to get there. For the first time all season, they didn’t rely on their power play as they notched five even strength goals in a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders. Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry, Nick Paul, and Alex Killorn all scored while Brian Elliott posted 32 saves to pick up his first win of the season.

For Killorn it was his first goal since April 21. The 33-year-old forward was very much relieved talking to the media after the game.

Alex Killorn on line shuffles and playing with Stamkos and Namestnikov.



Killer got his first goal of this #GoBolts season. pic.twitter.com/M95g1Hpk6t — Kasey Hudson (@TheSportsKase) October 23, 2022

Brian Elliott also recorded his first win of the season. The Lightning backup stopped 32 shots on that night.

Jon Cooper also mentioned that the main goal was to create more offence at 5-on-5. The Lightning managed to convert their opportunities into goals, but still were outshot by the opponent 31-52 at 5-on-5 [Tampa Bay Times]

We didn’t execute,” coach Jon Cooper said. “I thought we were extremely opportunistic. “But, in saying that, you’ve got to find ways to win when you’re not at your best. And the Islanders, they threw everything at us. I thought (goaltender Brian Elliott) was a wall back there for us. But you’re going to have to grind out some points when you don’t have your ‘A’ game, and we did that (Saturday night).”

The Lightning were also missing Erik Cernak, who suffered an upper-body injury during their previous game against the Florida Panthers. According to Jon Cooper, Cernak should be ready for California trip. Last season he missed 27 regular season games due to injuries.

Jon Cooper said Erik Cernak should be good for Tuesdays game n Los Angeles to start the California trip #GoBolts #TBLightning — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) October 23, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch earned their first win of the season in a first home game of the season

Félix Robert scored his first hat-trick in Syracuse jersey. He currently has five goals over the first four games of the season.

Félix Robert scored a hat trick, Daniel Walcott put up two goals and the Crunch defeated the Amerks, 6-2.



A perfect night in Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/0OaCOgd85J — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 23, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears were defeated in their first road game of the season.

The results of previous gameday in the NHL.

A 13-game Saturday wrapped up with the @BuffaloSabres earning a 5-1 win to sweep their Western Canada road trip.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3tVv6Kgyuu pic.twitter.com/18HMHi71Mk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 23, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks lost their sixth consecutive game since the start of the regular season, remaining the only game without a victory in the NHL.

#Canucks booed off the ice, in their home opener. Absolutely incredible scenes at Rogers Arena tonight.



They’re 0-4-2 after six games. Only team in the NHL without a win, a week and a half into the season. pic.twitter.com/2WsCvCwh04 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 23, 2022

The Buffalo Sabres, on the other side, started the season very strong and is now second on the Atlantic Division with 4-1-0 record. Rasmus Dahlin leads the team with five goals in five games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 5 goals in the first 5 games of the season. pic.twitter.com/xeyrKbi1Gz — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) October 23, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens defenceman Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal, but his team still lost to the Dallas Stars 5-2.

The Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Kent Johnson also scored his first NHL goal last night.

You'll never forget this moment, Kent pic.twitter.com/vPCbpnVvCE — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 23, 2022

Val Nichushkin scored one of the best goals of the night.