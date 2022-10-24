Lightning Round: Bolts are heading out west

The Tampa Bay Lightning are getting their first West Coast trip out of the way early this season. They’ll spend this week in California as they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, and San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Stock up on your coffee folks. At least there is a small break on Saturday as the Lightning and Sharks drop the puck at 4:30 PM EST.

It’s been an odd and disjointed start to the season for the Lightning as they’ve only played two regular season home games and have also knocked out two back-to-back series already. They do have their third one to kick off the California swing as the scheduling gods continue to mess with the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

The good news is that things settle down in November. There are 13 games next month and 9 of them are at Amalie Arena. The only back-to-back comes at the end of the month as they head to Buffalo and Boston for a pair of games. That’s really their only road trip as their other two away games are one and done (Washington and Nashville).

With their first win at Amalie Arena, hopefully, the Lightning can continue their strong play at home once they get back to Tampa after this week and start climbing up the standings.

Lightning / NHL News

Saturday Morning Card Show: 2008-09 Upper Deck [Raw Charge]

A slightly in-depth look at the set that contains Steven Stamkos’ rookie card (also Zach Bogosian’s).

Still rough around the edges, Lightning grind one out at home [Lightning Insider]

EE’s recap of Saturday night’s game. “I thought Moose (Brian Elliott) was a wall back there for us. But you’re going to have to grind out some points when you don’t have your A game and we did that tonight.” Preach on, Coach Cooper.

Syracuse Speaks: Welcome to the 2022-23 Season [Anchor.FM]

Alexandra goes over the start of the season for the Crunch.

Mrazek, Blueger, and Iafello all go on LTIR [NHL.com]

Injuries are starting to pile up around the league. Petr Mrazek and his strained groin, Teddy Blueger has an upper-body injury, and Alex Iafello is out with a lower-body injury. All three went on LTIR over the weekend.

Canadiens’ Xhekaj has an outstanding nickname [NHL.com]

The story behind the “Wi-Fi” nickname.

Knights’ Kessel set to become hockey’s all-time iron man [Las Vegas Review Journal]

The second best Kessel is set to play in his 989th consecutive NHL regular season game tonight, which will tie him with Keith Yandle for the record. On Tuesday he could break the record. That’s pretty, pretty good.