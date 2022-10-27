Lightning Round: has Nick Perbix done what Cal Foote couldn’t?

Nick Perbix got his first career NHL point last night with an assist on defense partner Mikhail Sergachev’s goal. Partnered with Sergachev, Perbix has been in the Lightning’s top four for a couple games now and has been improving in every game he’s played.

There was always going to be an open spot as the #4 defender on this team. Cal Foote had first dibs at the spot but has once again shuffled himself back down the 6/7 position and was a scratch last night. Philippe Myers has also not stepped up in any way, leaving Perbix with this golden opportunity that he’s taking in stride.

Cooper on Perbix: "He seems to be getting better with every shift he's taking. I thought he took some great strides tonight. His puck poise was excellent. He's going to learn. He's by no means perfect right now, but he's improving. It's good for him & good for our organization." — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 27, 2022

A product of the NCAA, Perbix hasn’t spent much time in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch, but as college hockey programs have been developing, seniors haven’t needed to catch up to the speed of the pro game as much as in the past. And for a big guy like Perbix who has the mobility and was a point per game with St. Cloud State, he’s been able to come in and take steps to improve his game while playing a regular NHL shift.

Just one month ago I was interviewing Nick Perbix at the Prospect Showcase. Now he's playing big minutes in the NHL.



Perbix: "I'm just trying to take it day by day. It's a little unexpected if I'm being honest, but I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and make the most of it." — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 27, 2022

His first five games of the season haven’t been stellar by any means, but Perbix has more-or-less been above average on the Lightning in shot share or expected goals (these are relative stats), and last night was the second time he played a full game in the top four next to Sergachev.

As someone with good size, but also has an offensive mindset, Perbix has found himself useful in transition and in the offensive zone, whereas Foote has really struggled in those areas. For Foote, if his defensive game isn’t positive, there’s not much he can provide.

Great play by Nick Perbix to cut down low and feed a near perfect pass across the top of the crease to an open Ross Colton, who wasn't able to connect on the pass or it would be 3-1 — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) October 27, 2022

There’s still a long way to go for Perbix, and a lot can happen during this long season, but so far so good. And if he can keep creating scoring chances and laying hits like this one on Tkachuk, he’ll fit in just fine in Tampa.

Perbix hit on Tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/W71J2a5two — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 22, 2022

Lightning Links

Here’s our recap from last night’s win over Anaheim. [Raw Charge]

Despite the Lightning having led for approximately 40 minutes in this game, they were ahead in shots 62-47 (57%), with expected goals a whopping 70% in their favor. The Lightning got to the front of the net with impunity and I think that made the Ducks losing the shots battle impossible to turn around.

Chicago traded a defender for a forward to Montreal. And then traded a forward for a defender with Philadelphia. Both of these trades are for AHLers, though I’m not sure what the point for either of them are. Maybe the front office was bored?

The Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Cam Hillis.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/XHmSuolxKV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

TRADE ALERT: We have acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. https://t.co/po6rcAqn0W — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 26, 2022

Maybe it was all for this, letting go of an AHL contracted player to Montreal for future considerations. Who knows.

Hogs on the Move: We have received future considerations from @RocketLaval in exchange for forward Riley McKay. https://t.co/6oTlTrfNog — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) October 26, 2022

The Arizona Coyotes can’t play in their college rink yet because it’s undergoing retrofitting so it’s not a complete joke they decided to play there (it still is). Unfortunately, they could only manage 20 of 24 games on the road to start the season, meaning they’re going to play a week of games shower curtains as locker rooms now before the retrofitting is done in December. As someone not from the south, do you feel bad for Arizona? Obviously I feel bad for their fans, I can’t believe those who are sticking around are doing so. But the team, do they get the benefit of the doubt here? Do you see this as an acceptable move for the league to allow?

We got a first look at the temporary visiting team spaces (dressing room, training areas, etc.) for the first 4 NHL games at Mullett Arena!



The annex is being built and expected to be ready in December.



Full discussion: https://t.co/I8WhRYnAss

Full show: https://t.co/Y2dZMn7BiM pic.twitter.com/24SXok1S3I — PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) October 26, 2022

Ottawa’s Josh Norris is out for the season. And with it their playoff hopes that never realistically existed.

Tough news on Josh Norris today: DJ Smith is not confident he will play again this season.



Still waiting to see if surgery is needed on his shoulder #Sens — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) October 26, 2022

A guy the Islanders kept as a scratch last year who put up some okay numbers is on waivers. I wonder if he’ll get claimed.

Bellows (NYI) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 26, 2022

Some history in the ECHL! Coach Payne and Cincinnati won 2-1, for the record.

#ECHL History will be made this morning as two black head coaches will oppose each other for the first time with Joel Martin of @KalamazooWings & Jason Payne of @CincyCyclones pic.twitter.com/4mxdZ1vMaQ — ECHL (@ECHL) October 26, 2022

Spoiler: the “S” on the jersey stands for Salmon.

Here it is, friends, the story behind the #SeaKraken salmon toss tradition and what’s new #YeetTheFish https://t.co/yXib891KZl — Alison (@AlisonL) October 26, 2022

Is Chicago doing better? And beyond them, does the NHL finally have a Sexual Violence policy? This article answers the first question. As for the second, the answer is still no, they just make it up as they see is most convenient.

The Jenner & Block report was released a year ago. After learning of systemic breakdowns that led to Kyle Beach's allegations to be ignored, the Blackhawks promised to be better.



Reporting with @MarkLazerus, we sought to see what's changed with the Hawks.https://t.co/uHrCRGQkSd — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) October 26, 2022

Consider donating to a good cause.