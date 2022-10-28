Lightning Round: Vancouver Canucks in the market for defense bolstering

The Vancouver Canucks have only won one game this season (last night), so now they’re putting feelers out for help on defense. Yesterday we talked about the possibility Cal Foote is expendable, and I think he is. Philippe Myers, too. In a vacuum he might not fetch very much value back, but for a desperate Canucks team pressed up against the cap debating between a cheap pickup versus spending a lot more for someone better, Foote might be all they can afford.

Looking at forwards that could come the other way, I see some good players on AHL deals with Abbotsford for the Crunch, or one of many on the NHL roster making less than a million right now. We know with the Lightning that it’s more about fit for them than raw talent, flawed or not. Andrei Kuzmenko, Dakota Joshua, or Nils Åman, maybe?

It’s going to be interesting to watch things progress with the Canucks. Obviously, they need to bolster their D. Vancouver is open for business on the trade front. Let’s see how that manifests in the days and weeks ahead. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 28, 2022

Poll Does a trade with Vancouver make sense? Yup, defense for forward trade seems pretty obvious

Don’t want anything to do with that team

Couldn’t hurt to inquire vote view results 37% Yup, defense for forward trade seems pretty obvious (14 votes)

8% Don’t want anything to do with that team (3 votes)

54% Couldn’t hurt to inquire (20 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Vancouver already started making moves yesterday, acquiring forward Jack Studnicka from Boston for goalie Michael DiPietro and longshot defense prospect Jonathan Myrenberg. They probably have the ability to grab a defender for a different forward now.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that forward Jack Studnicka has been acquired from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenceman Jonathan Myrenberg. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022

The Florida Panthers kept up their tradition of only caring about the score in the last five minutes of a losing game. This chart is them both turning every possible jet on, and Tortorella trying to make the biggest turtle in history.

This is not a software error pic.twitter.com/42kb84toMk — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 28, 2022

Chicago and Edmonton played in what I now call the Worst Kane Bowl and both teams only spent about half of it at 5v5, including a staggering five minutes out of the 20 in the second period. The final score was 6-5 Edmonton in regulation and featured a McDavid four-point night. E. Kane took three penalties, including two while on the power play, one of which was him jumping on the goalie trying to make it look like an accident.

