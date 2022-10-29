 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Alex Barré-Boulet continues his strong start in the AHL

The Crunchgained a point in overtime

By Igor Nikonov
Philadelphia Flyers v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The Syracuse Crunch lost another game on Friday night, this time to the Toronto Marlies — the current leader of the North Division. The Crunch were down 1-3 by the start of the third period, but two back-to-back goals by Alex Barré-Boulet forced the overtime and saved one point for Syracuse as they eventually lost in overtime.

For Barré-Boulet, who was one of the top goal scorers of the team since joining the Crunch, it was the first goals of the season. Now he’s tied for the league lead in scoring with ten points in six games, his eight assists are the highest result in the whole AHL so far.

At the start of the season Barré-Boulet lost the race for the last spot on the Lightning’s roster to Gabriel Fortier and Cole Koepke. Barré-Boulet, whose offensive talent is undisputable, has always struggled with defensive performance due to his size. Even with Ondrej Palat being gone in the offseason and injured Anthony Cirelli, Jon Cooper and his coaching staff preferred Brandon Hagel and Vlad Namestnikov over Barré-Boulet in top-six and he isn’t very suited for a bottom-six role. However, he’s still one of the main candidates for being recalled in case of injury to one of the Lightning’s forwards.

With 24 goals in six games, the Syracuse Crunch are one of the highest scoring teams in the AHL. Besides Barré-Boulet there are three other Syracuse players among the top-20 scoring leaders in the league: Felix Robert is also tied for the league’s lead with 10 points and six goals, Gemel Smith is just one point behind Barré-Boulet and Robert with nine points and Darren Raddysh is one of the highest scoring defencemen in the league with eight points in six games.

Their offensive performance, however, doesn’t really translate to results as the Crunch have just one victory in six games from the beginning of the season and currently sit at the fifth place in their division.

Hockey News

The total of six games were played in the NHL last night. After losing seven consecutive games at the start of the regular season, the Vancouver Canucks won two of their last games in a row.

The Arizona Coyotes played their first game at the new home arena — a 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

According to the Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez, 200-400 tickets will be sold to the Arizona State students for a price of $25.

The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Ethan Bear alongside with forward Lane Pederson in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the next year’s draft from the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes will retain part of Bear’s salary.

David Pastrnak’ camp has started negotiations with the Boston Bruins about his new contract. His current contract expires after this season.

The Detroit Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen has been suspended for two games for high-sticking of David Krejci.

