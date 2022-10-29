Lightning Round: Alex Barré-Boulet continues his strong start in the AHL

The Syracuse Crunch lost another game on Friday night, this time to the Toronto Marlies — the current leader of the North Division. The Crunch were down 1-3 by the start of the third period, but two back-to-back goals by Alex Barré-Boulet forced the overtime and saved one point for Syracuse as they eventually lost in overtime.

Alex Barré-Boulet nets back-to-back goals to tie up #TORvsSYR for the @SyracuseCrunch. pic.twitter.com/Sz6L1UQa0Q — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 29, 2022

For Barré-Boulet, who was one of the top goal scorers of the team since joining the Crunch, it was the first goals of the season. Now he’s tied for the league lead in scoring with ten points in six games, his eight assists are the highest result in the whole AHL so far.

At the start of the season Barré-Boulet lost the race for the last spot on the Lightning’s roster to Gabriel Fortier and Cole Koepke. Barré-Boulet, whose offensive talent is undisputable, has always struggled with defensive performance due to his size. Even with Ondrej Palat being gone in the offseason and injured Anthony Cirelli, Jon Cooper and his coaching staff preferred Brandon Hagel and Vlad Namestnikov over Barré-Boulet in top-six and he isn’t very suited for a bottom-six role. However, he’s still one of the main candidates for being recalled in case of injury to one of the Lightning’s forwards.

With 24 goals in six games, the Syracuse Crunch are one of the highest scoring teams in the AHL. Besides Barré-Boulet there are three other Syracuse players among the top-20 scoring leaders in the league: Felix Robert is also tied for the league’s lead with 10 points and six goals, Gemel Smith is just one point behind Barré-Boulet and Robert with nine points and Darren Raddysh is one of the highest scoring defencemen in the league with eight points in six games.

Their offensive performance, however, doesn’t really translate to results as the Crunch have just one victory in six games from the beginning of the season and currently sit at the fifth place in their division.

Hockey News

The total of six games were played in the NHL last night. After losing seven consecutive games at the start of the regular season, the Vancouver Canucks won two of their last games in a row.

The @NHLJets capped off a six-game Friday with their second multi-goal comeback win in as many days – the second time the club has done so and first since relocating to Winnipeg (also Oct. 15-16, 2010).#NHLStats: https://t.co/cuFZMelQt5 pic.twitter.com/G1dgHyjYXl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 29, 2022

The Arizona Coyotes played their first game at the new home arena — a 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

Home is where the Pack is. ❤️



Thank you to everyone who made our home opener so special. We'll see you back here on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/8pW3LpciRJ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 29, 2022

According to the Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez, 200-400 tickets will be sold to the Arizona State students for a price of $25.

Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez says there will be 200-400 tickets set aside for Arizona State students, priced at $25. They'll sit in the usual student section. There also will be a drumline, adding to the collegiate atmosphere. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 27, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Ethan Bear alongside with forward Lane Pederson in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the next year’s draft from the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes will retain part of Bear’s salary.

WE'VE GOT A TRADE



Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson are heading to the @Canucks, while the @Canes receive a 5th-round pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/UTyFFTKjQl — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2022

David Pastrnak’ camp has started negotiations with the Boston Bruins about his new contract. His current contract expires after this season.

Dialogue continues between Pastrnak camp and the B's. But my read is that there's still some sizeable gaps in position. This could be a grind of a negotiation like we saw with Forsberg/Preds, which went to the wire. In each case, player wants to stay put, but what's fair $$$.. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 28, 2022

The Detroit Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen has been suspended for two games for high-sticking of David Krejci.