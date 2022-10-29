Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks: GAME# 9

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time

Location: SAP Center

Broadcast/Streaming: SN, SN1, NBCSCA, BSSUNX

DraftKings Line: Lightning -1.5 O/U 6.0

Opponent SBNation Site: Fear the Fin

Preview:

Unlike in two previous games during this California trip, the puck drops today at 4:30 pm, so the Tampa Bay Lightning fans from Eastern coast don’t have to stay until late night to watch their favourite team again. The Bolts are finishing their trip to California tonight with a game against the San Jose Sharks. They are currently 1-1-0 during this two games.

After their victory against the Anaheim Ducks in the previous game, the Lightning are still sitting at the bottom of standings in the Atlantic Division, however the density is so high they are just one point behind the Florida Panthers, who are currently the second in the standings.

After playing with 11 forwards against the Los Angeles Kings, the Lightning returned to 12/6 combination in the last game. That allowed them to lighten the workload for their top forwards and although Nikita Kucherov still played over than 22 minutes on that night, both Steven Stamkos and Brayden finished the game with less than 20 minutes of TOI just for the second time that season.

Based on their pairings from yesterday’s practice, Cal Foote might be back into the lineup. A 23-year-old defenceman played in six games with the Lightning so far this season and his ice time has been constantly decreasing since the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and after he was separated with Victor Hedman. Yesterday he was skating with Ian Cole on the third pair. Another change is Nick Paul, who was centering Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn during practice. Unlike Foote, Paul’s ice time has increased in the recent games, he also recorded four points over three last games.

The San Jose Sharks didn’t have an ideal start of the season either. The team most likely won’t be competing for the playoff spot this season, however with Pacific Division being less competitive comparing to other divisions, the chances are not completely zero. Unlike Anaheim or Los Angeles, they don’t have a promising prospect pool and still in the early stages of rebuild. Veterans Erik Karlsson and Logan Couture lead the team in points, while forwards Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier had a slow start of the season, recording just four points each during the first ten games. Goaltender James Reimer has been so far one of the best players on the Sharks roster with .923 save percentage and 3.61 GSAx in six games.

After starting with five consecutive losses, the Sharks have improved lately, winning three of their five previous games. In the last game they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks Game Comparison Game # 9 Tampa Bay Lightning San Jose Sharks Game # 9 Tampa Bay Lightning San Jose Sharks Overall Record 4-4-0 3-7-0 Home Record 1-1-0 1-4-0 Road Record 3-3-0 2-3-0 Goals For 24 21 Goals Against 25 30 xGF 25.58 26.25 xGA 27.27 29.28 PP% 25% 13.3% PK% 82.1% 93.3%

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Lines

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Nick Paul - Steven Stamkos

Cole Koepke - Vlad Namestnikov - Ross Colton

Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Defense Pairings

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix

Ian Cole - Cal Foote

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

San Jose Sharks

Forward Lines

Timo Meier - Tomas Hertl - Evgeny Svechnikov

Alexander Barabanov - Logan Couture - Matt Nieto

Oskar Lindblom - Nico Sturm - Luke Kunin

Noah Gregor - Steven Lorentz - Kevin Labanc

Defense Pairings

Jaycob Megna - Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro - Radim Simek

Goaltenders

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen