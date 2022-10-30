Lightning Round: The Bolts are heading home

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Lightning finished their California trip with a game against the San Jose Sharks. The Bolts defeated the Sharks 4-3 thanks to a Nikita Kucherov goal with less than minute to go in the third period, Alex Killorn, Ross Colton and Victor Hedman also got on the scoreboard for the Lightning [Raw Charge]

With time winding down, talent won out. The Lightning were pinned a little in their zone, but Point got the puck and busted down the ice. He slammed on the breaks, held it, held it, held it, then found Hagel on the far side of the ice. Brandon Hagel sent it right back to the front of the net where Kucherov was parked to tap it in with just 56.2 seconds left on the game clock.

The Lightning finished the first month of the regular season with five wins in nine games and a two-game winning streak on the West Coast. The next month should be a little bit easier for the Bolts, at least from a schedule standpoint. The Lightning, who played just twice at Amalie Arena over the first nine games, will have a four-game home stand next week, starting with a game against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Furthermore the Bolts will play just four road games in November and just one of them until November 19.

The Lightning are currently sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, however, there are just three points separating the second and the last team in the division. The Boston Bruins stand out from the rest with a five-point lead over the Florida Panthers and comfortably leading not only their division, but the whole league. The Lightning will face Boston on November 21.

The Lightning’s head coach Jon Cooper has been satisfied with getting four points on the California trip, calling it a success, especially after tough first games of the season.

.@TBlightning coach Jon Cooper breaks down Saturday's win over the Sharks. #GoBolts

A story about how the team is preparing for such a long road trips [NHL.com]

For a player like Maroon, who has played in 657 career games with Eastern and Western Conference teams, the adjustment might be a little easier. But what about the younger players like Nick Perbix or Cole Koepke, who still have less than 10 career NHL games under their belt? “We have a lot of guys that have been doing this long enough and understand the process a little bit better,” said Mulligan. “Younger guys might ask like, ‘Hey, do you have any advice on readjusting?’ But the older guys have been doing it for years, so they have their own routine and kind of know what they need to do.”

The Syracuse Crunch lost another game last night, this time it was the Cleveland Monsters, who defeated them. Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors scored the only goals for Syracuse.

The Crunch have also loaned forward Shawn Element to the Orlando Solar Bears. He appeared in two game with Syracuse this season.

We have loaned forward Shawn Element to @OrlandoHockey.https://t.co/M5q8BBZt5f — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 29, 2022

Hockey News

Saturday night results.

It was a 12-game Saturday. How did your team do today? #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/AwCAXiQgVp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2022

The Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier is expected to miss 3-4 months after back surgery.

Sean Couturier is out 3-4 months for the Flyers following back surgery.https://t.co/7uafAb95o3 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) October 29, 2022

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk has officially announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NHL.