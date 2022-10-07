 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nick Perbix sent to Syracuse Crunch as Tampa Bay Lightning roster crunched again

Eyes now turn to the waiver wire

By HardevLad
/ new
NHL: JUN 29 Lightning Development Camp
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 29: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nicklaus Perbix (78) during the 2017 Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp workout on June 29, 2017, at The Ice Sports Forum in Tampa, FL.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by one more player, with Nick Perbix being reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch. This leaves the Lightning with 22 healthy roster players and two injured skaters.

This transaction today is interesting because the Lightning didn’t need to make it to have a legal roster by Tuesday. Perbix was the 23rd healthy player on a roster that could accommodate a full 23-player roster. This indicates the Lightning intend to bring someone in from the outside (ie. waivers) over the weekend. It might not be someone from today’s list — frankly no one stands out as an interesting player — but we could get a new face coming in soon.

Injured (2)

Anthony Cirelli (inj), Zach Bogosian (inj)

Forwards (13)

Vladislav Namestnikov - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Alex Killorn
Cole Koepke - Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Gabriel Fortier

Defenders (7)

Victor Hedman - Cal Foote
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Ian Cole - Philippe Myers
Haydn Fleury

Goalies (2)

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Waivers Today

Oct 6/7:

Slater Koekkoek is here, but I would be surprised if he gets claimed. Lias Andersson was a high pick but he seems to have busted and I doubt he would fit with the Lightning’s style for their bottom six.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...