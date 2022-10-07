 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Waiver Watch Live Thread

The Bolts are officially on #WaiverWatch

By HardevLad
Tampa Bay Lightning v Vegas Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 20: Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning keeps his eye on the puck in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on February 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Lightning 5-3.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are sitting on a 22-player roster heading into the last weekend of preseason with only one game left to go before the regular season. The Bolts have the space to bring another player in from another team. The easiest way to do that is waivers.

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier know they’re going to be on the roster for at least the first week of the season, and with them as the 20th and 21st players, along with Haydn Fleury on defense as the 22nd, there’s one coveted spot remaining on one of the league’s best teams.

This post will be updated daily as players become available and clear/get claimed.

Oct 6/7

Oct 7/8

There are several interesting names on this waiver list today. Let’s talk about a couple of them.

Klim Kostin

A former first round pick, Kostin is a 6’4” left winger who scored nine points in 40 games for the St. Louis Blues last year. While he’s not likely to hit his offensive ceiling, he could be a good bet to place for the Lightning based on his frame and physicality.

Jordan Martinook

Martinook has a motor, and is probably the best fit for the Lightning’s bottom six. He works hard, he plays fast, and he’s a positive force defensively. The hesitation here is that he’s had some head injuries in the past. He was the alternate captain on the Canes for the past three seasons and deserves to be in the NHL. Someone will claim him, there’s no hurt in the Lightning attempting for it to be there.

Mattias Janmark

Janmark is an average third line forward that doesn’t bring much offensively, but can be supportive in the defensive zone. Plays in front of the net. I don’t think he’s a great fit for the Lightning but he could be for someone else.

Andreas Johnsson

This was a surprise to be sure, but the Devils seem to regret acquiring Johnsson. Despite the appearance, Johnsson was pushing the Devils to be better offensively when he was on the ice. I think he’s a good player, especially when he comes out of the top six and onto the third line. The question is the contract (1 x $3.4 million). The Lightning can fit it now, but it’ll be hard/impossible to get rid of when Anthony Cirelli comes back.

