Waiver Watch Live Thread

The Tampa Bay Lightning are sitting on a 22-player roster heading into the last weekend of preseason with only one game left to go before the regular season. The Bolts have the space to bring another player in from another team. The easiest way to do that is waivers.

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier know they’re going to be on the roster for at least the first week of the season, and with them as the 20th and 21st players, along with Haydn Fleury on defense as the 22nd, there’s one coveted spot remaining on one of the league’s best teams.

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier were both told to at least plan to be with @TBLightning through first weekend of season. “The goal is to stay here,” Fortier said. Still exciting moment for the prospects to start season with team, get that experience. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) October 7, 2022

This post will be updated daily as players become available and clear/get claimed.

Oct 6/7

Waivers placements Oct 6, 2022:#EDM

Slater Koekkoek

Calvin Pickard#BOS

Joona Koppanen

Vinni Lettieri

Daniel Renouf

Keith Kinkaid#LAK

Lias Andersson#COL

Jayson Megna#NYR

Jonny Brodzinski



1/1 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 6, 2022

Everyone on waivers yesterday cleared — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 7, 2022

Oct 7/8

There are several interesting names on this waiver list today. Let’s talk about a couple of them.

Klim Kostin

A former first round pick, Kostin is a 6’4” left winger who scored nine points in 40 games for the St. Louis Blues last year. While he’s not likely to hit his offensive ceiling, he could be a good bet to place for the Lightning based on his frame and physicality.

Jordan Martinook

Martinook has a motor, and is probably the best fit for the Lightning’s bottom six. He works hard, he plays fast, and he’s a positive force defensively. The hesitation here is that he’s had some head injuries in the past. He was the alternate captain on the Canes for the past three seasons and deserves to be in the NHL. Someone will claim him, there’s no hurt in the Lightning attempting for it to be there.

Mattias Janmark

Janmark is an average third line forward that doesn’t bring much offensively, but can be supportive in the defensive zone. Plays in front of the net. I don’t think he’s a great fit for the Lightning but he could be for someone else.

Andreas Johnsson

This was a surprise to be sure, but the Devils seem to regret acquiring Johnsson. Despite the appearance, Johnsson was pushing the Devils to be better offensively when he was on the ice. I think he’s a good player, especially when he comes out of the top six and onto the third line. The question is the contract (1 x $3.4 million). The Lightning can fit it now, but it’ll be hard/impossible to get rid of when Anthony Cirelli comes back.

Waivers placements Oct 7, 2022:#WPG

Johnathan Kovacevic#NJD

Brian Pinho

Andreas Johnsson#CAR

Jordan Martinook#STL

Klim Kostin

Matthew Highmore

Martin Frk#VAN

Justin Dowling#EDM

Mattias Janmark

Dmitri Samorukov



1/2 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 7, 2022