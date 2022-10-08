Lightning Round: NHL season began in Prague

Although the 2022-23 regular season isn’t starting in North America until October 11, when the New York Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden, the NHL season already began yesterday in Prague with a game between Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks. The Global Series game marked the NHL's return to Europe after a three-year pause caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Predators defeated the Sharks 4-1: Kiefer Sherwood scored the first goal of the regular season after an assist from our old friend Ryan McDonagh. Eeli Tolvanen scored the game-winning goal for the Preds, while Nino Niederreiter and Matt Duchene added two more for their team. Prague native Tomas Hertl scored the only goal for the Sharks, to the delight of the home crowd.

Relive all the sights and sounds from Game 1 of the #NHLGlobalSeries in Prague! pic.twitter.com/t00DPnX2aF — NHL (@NHL) October 8, 2022

Both teams will play another game in Prague 2:00 PM EST tonight.

Lightning Links

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier were told that they will stay with the team at least throughout the first weekend of the regular season.

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier were both told to at least plan to be with @TBLightning through first weekend of season. “The goal is to stay here,” Fortier said. Still exciting moment for the prospects to start season with team, get that experience. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) October 7, 2022

Mikhail Sergachev, who sustained an injury during pre-season game, won’t play tonight against the Florida Panthers, but should be ready for the opening night per Jon Cooper.

Jon Cooper said Mikhail Sergachev won’t be in the lineup tomorrow, but he should be good to go for opening night. Haydn Fleury will take Sergachev’s spot tomorrow on the back end. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 7, 2022

The Lightning assigned defenceman Nick Perbix to the Syracuse Crunch.

We've assigned defenseman Nick Perbix to the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/uUpgEhrd4k — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 7, 2022

PC Labrie was released from his PTO.

The #Bolts have announced that Nick Perbix has been assigned to Syracuse. PC Labrie was also released from his PTO yesterday, so there are 24 players remaining in training camp. Opening night right around the corner. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) October 7, 2022

The Crunch started their preseason with a victory over the Utica Comets.

This is how their lineup looked for the first preseason game.

Our projected lines for tonight's preseason matchup against the Comets.#SYRvsUTC pic.twitter.com/xgdsdtLH0k — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) October 7, 2022

Hockey News

The Vancouver Canucks traded Jason Dickinson and 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Riley Stillman.

The Calgary Flames extended MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year contract worth $6.25 M per year.