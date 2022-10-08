 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: NHL season began in Prague

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier will stay with the Lightning throughout the first weekend of the regular season

By Igor Nikonov
2022 NHL Global Series Challenge Czech Republic - Nashville Predators v San Jose Sharks Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Although the 2022-23 regular season isn’t starting in North America until October 11, when the New York Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden, the NHL season already began yesterday in Prague with a game between Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks. The Global Series game marked the NHL's return to Europe after a three-year pause caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Predators defeated the Sharks 4-1: Kiefer Sherwood scored the first goal of the regular season after an assist from our old friend Ryan McDonagh. Eeli Tolvanen scored the game-winning goal for the Preds, while Nino Niederreiter and Matt Duchene added two more for their team. Prague native Tomas Hertl scored the only goal for the Sharks, to the delight of the home crowd.

Both teams will play another game in Prague 2:00 PM EST tonight.

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier were told that they will stay with the team at least throughout the first weekend of the regular season.

Mikhail Sergachev, who sustained an injury during pre-season game, won’t play tonight against the Florida Panthers, but should be ready for the opening night per Jon Cooper.

The Lightning assigned defenceman Nick Perbix to the Syracuse Crunch.

PC Labrie was released from his PTO.

The Crunch started their preseason with a victory over the Utica Comets.

This is how their lineup looked for the first preseason game.

The Vancouver Canucks traded Jason Dickinson and 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Riley Stillman.

The Calgary Flames extended MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year contract worth $6.25 M per year.

