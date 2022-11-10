Lightning Round: Potpourri

Influencer and Lightning fan Greg “3LG” Wolf will be hosting the Winter Classic from Fenway Park in the early new year for the game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. You’d think Tampa would be part of this game, but whatever.

Congratulations to our friend @3rdLegGreg on the HUGE announcement of being named the official host of the NHL Winter Classic live from Fenway Park on January 2, 2023!! pic.twitter.com/Z0zo3hPfAh — Channelside Sports Network (@chsidesports) November 9, 2022

This is a story from Shayna and Joe on the evolution of Steven Stamkos from shooting mostly-winger into a complete player, a leader on and off the ice, and a double champion. Worth a read if you can access it.

“I’m just more proud of the fact that I probably proved a lot of people wrong”

How @RealStamkos91 evolved into a complete player - and champion. Our deep dive on @TBLightning captain, who overcame doubters from inside and outside. With @hayyyshayyy https://t.co/TshAqyQp8d — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) November 9, 2022

As the middle chapters of the Boston Bruins-Mitchell Miller saga come to an end and we get into how in the world they’re going to break the contract, the HDA shared a statement made by Isaiah Meyer-Crothers himself. There has been an effort from those defending the Bruins/Miller to dehumanize Isaiah and minimize the abuse he faced. Unlike what the Bruins decided to believe, Miller’s abuse was actively going on for years (this had all come out in initial reporting in 2020), and it’s going to take a lot of individual time and effort on the part of Miller to show he has changed — very little of which he has done, and arguably none sincerely if you understand his community service was court-ordered and apology a condition from the Bruins.

Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL — Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022

What this saga also brought to light is the Montreal Canadiens and Logan Mailloux. The Habs have decided to do the work for him and were actually coordinated in their PR, which caused little pushback among the fanbase desperate for talent. However, Gary Bettman has given the same response to Mailloux as he did with Miller, that he is ineligible to play in the NHL, pending...something. We don’t know what mechanism Bettman is referring to when it comes to barring Mailloux from playing, but he’s a lawyer so I’m sure he knows.

The NHL has now confirmed that Montreal Canadiens signee Logan Mailloux is also NOT currently eligible to play in the league. — Ian Kennedy (@IanKennedyCK) November 9, 2022

Turning to lighter news, Josh Yohe of the Athletic wrote an article about Crosby and Ovechkin, but it quickly turned into a fan fiction, or fanfiction, for straight men and the fandom community thought it was hilarious. Do you think Yohe has an A03 account?

i can’t handle the unhinged ovi and sid article on the athletic today fjdjsjksjsndns pic.twitter.com/aJTCidTq8K — tay (@hockeyconsumer) November 9, 2022

From the games yesterday, the Penguins beat the Capitals 4-1 with only three healthy defenders by the end. Mike Reilly and Nikita Zaitsev are on waivers, FYI. Or maybe they want Philippe Myers? It’s not like we’re using him.

Oh no... Jeff Petry just headed down the tunnel.



That means the Penguins are now down to three defensemen with 15:59 left in the third, as P.O Joseph and Jan Rutta are already in the locker room. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 10, 2022

The Canucks continue to Canuck as they lost 5-2 to Montreal. Everyone who watches them seems to come away with the same opinion - disorganization.