 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lightning Round: the PK Subban era at ESPN has begun

I have high hopes for this partnership.

By HardevLad
/ new
2016 Honda NHL All-Star Game
NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 31: P.K. Subban #76 of the Montreal Canadiens and Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning share a moment during warm-up prior to the 2016 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Bridgestone Arena on January 31, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

PK Subban has signed a multi-year contract with ESPN following his retirement from professional hockey this summer. We knew this was coming sooner or later, you didn’t even need to know PK that well to know he was going to end up behind the camera once his career was over, and while he probably still could’ve helped a team win, he decided to keep his joints and start his second career at the perfect time.

You’re going to do great, PK! At least I hope so, we could use some good analysts in this sport.

The Bolts named Stamkos their team player of the month after seven goals and nine points to start the season.

Killorn and Cirelli basically play the newlywed game?

Here’s an article on Ross Colton.

And finally, another article on the 2024 World Cup of Hockey and the things keeping it off the ground. It’s not just the Russians, but it’s also not not the Russians.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...