Lightning Round: the PK Subban era at ESPN has begun

PK Subban has signed a multi-year contract with ESPN following his retirement from professional hockey this summer. We knew this was coming sooner or later, you didn’t even need to know PK that well to know he was going to end up behind the camera once his career was over, and while he probably still could’ve helped a team win, he decided to keep his joints and start his second career at the perfect time.

Welcome to ESPN, ⁦@PKSubban1⁩! Good to have you aboard as an official teammate now. pic.twitter.com/7qYNxKJqj6 — BucciParmPastaExtension8X11 (@Buccigross) November 10, 2022

You’re going to do great, PK! At least I hope so, we could use some good analysts in this sport.

The Bolts named Stamkos their team player of the month after seven goals and nine points to start the season.

The Captain showed OUT in October! @RealStamkos91 is your @TGHCares Player of the Month.https://t.co/ovskeOtYpZ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 10, 2022

Killorn and Cirelli basically play the newlywed game?

We put Killer and Tony to the test ... how well do they REALLY know each other? pic.twitter.com/hnWWZpKXsf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 10, 2022

Here’s an article on Ross Colton.

Lightning’s Ross Colton has always had a ‘heavy’ shot. The next step is complementing it https://t.co/h8Zqifl8uB — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 11, 2022

And finally, another article on the 2024 World Cup of Hockey and the things keeping it off the ground. It’s not just the Russians, but it’s also not not the Russians.