Lightning Round: World Cup of Hockey is delayed at least until 2025

In yesterday’s statement, the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association announced that they plan to move the World Cup of Hockey at least until February 2025, saying that “it is not feasible” in the current environment. The tournament was initially scheduled for February 2024.

The @NHLPA and the @NHL today released the following statement regarding the World Cup of Hockey.

While some sources mention logistic or broadcasting issues as the reason behind this postponement, the biggest reason for the delay was obviously the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Since February Russia has been banned from participation in any international tournaments by IIHF and many of countries are against participation of any Russian players, even under different name and without national symbols.

**Breaking News**

Further to my news earlier ; @NHL and @NHLPA want participation of Russian players in the World Cup Of Hockey, that's the biggest factor in the delay of the World Cup Of Hockey given the current world events.

The NHL and the NHLPA hope that the political climate will change in the next year, allowing the Russian players to participate in the World Cup. Since the NHL players hadn’t participated in two previous Olympic hockey tournaments, the World Cup is the only opportunity to see the best hockey players in the world to compete against each other under their national flags. Russia have been one of the strongest national teams in hockey and the NHL is expectedly interested in their participation.

The previous World Cup was held in 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, where Canada defeated Team Europe in the best-of-three final. Unlike last time, when the tournament was held in September, the league is planning to hold the tournament in the middle of the regular season next time. According to some sources, the NHL planned to hold games in both Europe and North America.

Lightning Links

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 5-1 loss against the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Nick Perbix scored the only goal for the Bolts [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Washington Capitals, 5-1, on Friday night. Not only that, but they finished the game with only three healthy defensemen as Cal Foote, Erik Cernak, and Mikhail Sergachev ended the game in the locker room. Nick Perbix scored the lone goal for the Lightning while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves on 24 shots. Sonny Milano scored his first two goals as a member of the Capitals while Conor Sheary and Aliaksei Protas also scored. Darcy Kuemper had a few stellar saves among the 28 he made on the night.

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 4-2, yesterday at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Darren Raddysh was suspended for this game after his hit against Lukas Rousek in their game on Wednesday

Syracuse's Darren Raddysh has been suspended one game as a consequence of a charging incident in a game vs. Rochester on Wednesday.



: https://t.co/Z0ib34yGbC pic.twitter.com/cOSoHd7RhB — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) November 11, 2022

The Lightning also reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Solar Bears. Dureau played in seven games with Syracuse this season, recording one assist.

The Orlando Solar Bears also celebrated their win last night after beating the Jacksonville Icemen.

Big win for the boys!



Make sure to get your tickets to our Military Appreciation Game on Sunday!



: https://t.co/ZcbuIsO7Qc pic.twitter.com/dRzbMNTIzj — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) November 12, 2022

Hockey News

The results of last night in the NHL.

The Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season after suffering separated shoulder and torn labrum on Thursday.

The #CBJ announce that Zach Werenski is done for the regular season. He suggested a separated shoulder and torn labrum last night.

PqCapitals head coach Peter Laviolette missed their game against the Lightning after entering the COVID-19 protocol.