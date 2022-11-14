Coach Jon Cooper was a little put off prior to Sunday’s game when a reporter insinuated that Cole Koepke might be benched in favor of newly acquired winger Rudolfs Balcers.

“I don’t know why you’re pointing out Koepke,” he answered with a quizzical expression on his face. That being said, there is no doubt that the pickup of Balcers has put a few players on notice that their spots in the line-up aren’t as a secure as they once were.

Coach Cooper did mix things up a little as he put Koepke on the fourth line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon while moving Corey Perry up to play with Ross Colton and Vlad Namestnikov. While each line did surrender a goal at 5v5, they played alright. Perry and his new line generated 6 scoring chances and had 75% of the shot attempts while they were on the ice. The new fourth line was also positive in scoring chances by a margin of 3-1.

A hybrid fourth line also managed to score a goal. And what a milestone goal it was as Cole Koepke finally picked up his first NHL goal, even if no one realized it at the time.

As you can see, everyone thought that the puck went off of the post, however, a review determined that it actually caromed off the back of the net and out. The rookie starts the play with a strong forecheck that had the Capitals player bailing out on the pass. As Maroon plays it back to the point (and the Point), Koeple reads it and heads to the front of the net. No one else was there so it was a good place to be.

Point spies him and puts the puck on his stick. It’s a nice, soft first touch and Koepke takes it to his backhand in a race to beat goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the far post. The winger wins the race and elevates it into the back of the net. It was a really nice play for the young forward and with that weight off of his back, perhaps the goals will start coming at a more frequent pace.

