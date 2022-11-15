 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov promoted to alternate captain

And rest in peace to Jane Gross.

By HardevLad
Washington Capitals v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 13: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against Aliaksei Protas #59 of the Washington Capitals during the first period at Amalie Arena on November 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Nikita Kucherov has been given the A on the front of his jersey as a reward and acknowledgement of his team leadership on and off the ice. We will have more on this later this morning. “He is the most talented guy on our team.”

Here is your Crunch Wrap from the past week! It’s time to get on a roll if the playoffs are in the picture. [Raw Charge]

“It was a weekend filled with a lot of positives for the Syracuse Crunch. They looked to address their structure, slow starts, and their place on the standings. They also faced off against three different divisional foes, and each game proved to be much different than the other.”

Patrice Bergeron and Tage Thompson had a moment together at center ice before a game between their two sides on the weekend, and there was a nice story behind it. [NESN]

“As the Bruins and Sabres celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the Boston captain inquired about Thompson’s wife, Rachel, asking how she was doing after she had a cancerous mass removed from her right leg in January 2019. The question clearly meant a lot to Thompson.”

It was a monumental weekend for hockey in Sweden with two getting inducted into the Hall, and Börje Salming getting honored by the Leafs in what is likely a final farewell for the first top Swedish defender in the league as Salming battles ALS.

Is...is pizza the family Roberto Luongo chose?

The Leafs are getting their starter back. Or is he their backup?

The Ottawa Senators might be a genuinely decent team, but they’re not reaping any of the rewards for it.

RIP to a pioneer of the industry, Jane Gross, who opened doors (literally) for women in sports. [NPR]

