Lightning Round: Nikita Kucherov promoted to alternate captain

You may have noticed Nikita Kucherov wearing an ‘A’ on his jersey last night, which is unusual for him. I asked one of the #Bolts assistant coaches, Rob Zettler, about it today: pic.twitter.com/PAFooEodAb — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) November 14, 2022

“It was a weekend filled with a lot of positives for the Syracuse Crunch. They looked to address their structure, slow starts, and their place on the standings. They also faced off against three different divisional foes, and each game proved to be much different than the other.”

Patrice Bergeron and Tage Thompson had a moment together at center ice before a game between their two sides on the weekend, and there was a nice story behind it. [NESN]

“As the Bruins and Sabres celebrated Hockey Fights Cancer Night, the Boston captain inquired about Thompson’s wife, Rachel, asking how she was doing after she had a cancerous mass removed from her right leg in January 2019. The question clearly meant a lot to Thompson.”

It was a monumental weekend for hockey in Sweden with two getting inducted into the Hall, and Börje Salming getting honored by the Leafs in what is likely a final farewell for the first top Swedish defender in the league as Salming battles ALS.

Is...is pizza the family Roberto Luongo chose?

Family. Competition. Pizza. And in that order.



Roberto Luongo's touching Hall of Fame speech fittingly centred the family he was born into, the family he found and the family he chose: https://t.co/mteMzgZw87 — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 15, 2022

The Leafs are getting their starter back. Or is he their backup?

The Ottawa Senators might be a genuinely decent team, but they’re not reaping any of the rewards for it.

Sens dominate chances but lose another squeaker, stop me if you've heard this one before. pic.twitter.com/Ec0KC2j2eN — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) November 15, 2022

RIP to a pioneer of the industry, Jane Gross, who opened doors (literally) for women in sports. [NPR]