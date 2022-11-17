Lightning Round: give us more Reverse Retro games

The Tampa Bay Lightning are getting set to play the Calgary Flames tonight in a 2004 Stanley Cup Final rematch, meaning it’s a perfect excuse for both teams to wear their reverse retro jerseys! I agree with Avry and Noah on Twitter that it would look really cool.

Like this would have been an unreal jersey matchup tomorrow against the Bolts pic.twitter.com/hLq2qhLADM — Noah Adler (@realnoahadler99) November 17, 2022

We won’t see the RR jerseys until the new year and both teams are going to wear their regular jerseys for tonight’s game. That said, it is also Hockey Fights Cancer night for the Lightning. The Bolts will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. [NHL dot com]

“The Tampa Bay Lightning will be taking part in different initiatives throughout the evening to support the courage and strength of those who are currently living with or battling cancer. Through this night the Bolts will also raise funds and awareness for a cause that affects so much of the population.”

Brayden Point and Nick Paul tried to draw the Florida Panthers logo. Don’t ask, just watch.

Didn't know we had some hidden artists on our crew pic.twitter.com/fF9mJTSwj9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 16, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears got out-scored pretty badly two weeks ago, but were able to turn it around this week with two wins. [Raw Charge]

“With Hurricane Nicole expected to hit the east side of Florida, Orlando announced on Wednesday their Thursday night match-up with Atlanta would be postponed to a later date. However, the team did get another contest to take its place. After travel issues prevented Trois-Rivieres, Jacksonville’s opponent for Friday, to arrive on time, the ECHL announced that the Solar Bears would be the replacement opponent against the Icemen.”

Erik Karlsson could be on the move again, possibly back to his old team the Ottawa Senators. Once the league’s best defenseman, Karlsson has had a resurgent season at the age of 32 for the rebuilding Sharks. Unfortunately his $11.5 million contract with four years remaining after this one is holding him back from playing on a good team. The Sharks and Sens have definitely talked about undoing their trade, but I feel it would take a massive commitment from at least two teams to get a trade with this much money and this much term over the line. Nevertheless, Elliotte Friedman has the report on it. [San Jose Hockey Now]

“In the midst of a comeback campaign for Karlsson, who leads all NHL defensemen in both goals and points, San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier admitted yesterday that he was willing to listen to trade offers for his star defenseman.” “Karlsson, however, has never hidden his affection for his first NHL city – the Senators drafted him in the first round in 2008 – and he and his family still own a home in Ottawa.”

The Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL will need a new place to stay for the next couple years as their arena is undergoing renovations. The news was “shocking and unexpected” according to the team’s owner. [CBC Sports]

“The remainder of the season for the Bulldogs will be unaffected and Andlauer was told in June that he should ”plan ahead given that the building would be under construction for all of 2023-24, and then likely as well into 2024-25.”

And finally, the Anaheim Ducks have still not won a game in regulation this season. They have 3 OT wins and 2 SO wins. The Lightning, meanwhile, are still in the fight for a playoff spot in the Atlantic with the other familiar faces.

The Anaheim Ducks have yet to win in regulation this season.



They are in last place in the Pacific Division and in the NHL overall standings pic.twitter.com/p4pcCbx9IH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2022