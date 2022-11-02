Lightning Round: Victor Hedman missed game due to reported upper-body injury

When the Tampa Bay Lightning lined up last night to take the opening face-off against the Ottawa Senators, a familiar face was missing. Victor Hedman, who usually lines up with Erik Cernak, wasn’t on the ice, nor was he on the bench. Instead it was Ian Cole who was paired up with Cernak.

Hedman, who did participate in the morning skate, was scratched just before the game started. Following the morning practice, Coach Jon Cooper had mentioned that it was possible the former Norris Trophy winner would miss the game:

Jon Cooper on the status of Victor Hedman: “He'll be a game time decision but definitely a little bit more sore than we anticipated so there is a chance he is going to have to sit this one out” — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) November 1, 2022

Hedman was shaken up in the game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. He left in the first period, but returned and finished the game, playing 18:51. According to Dave Randorf, it’s an upper body injury that The Big Swede is dealing with. At this point the severity of the injury is unknown, but it doesn’t seem to be too major as Coach Cooper seemed to believe he would be in the line-up up until the morning skate on Tuesday.

It was the first game Hedman missed since the final two games of the 2020-21 season when he was dealing with a meniscus tear in his knee. He rebounded for offseason surgery the following summer to appear in all 82 games last season.

The Lightning have been pretty lucky with injuries so far this season as they’ve only had one player, Erik Cernak, miss a game until tonight. Cernak did head into the locker room briefly on Tuesday after taking an elbow to the head from Dylan Gambrell.

Ottawa's Gambrell given a Match Penalty for this hit on Cernak.

Should he be suspended??#GoSensGo | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/AaAPKMpubt — The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast (@rayanddregs) November 2, 2022

Cernak returned after a brief absence.

At this point, hopefully Hedman will be back in the line-up on Thursday when the Lightning take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

