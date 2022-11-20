Lightning Round: Zach Bogosian and Rudolf Balcers made their seasonal debuts with the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won fourth game in a row, this time beating the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime. Nikita Kucherov contributed on each of the Lightning’s goals this night, scoring one goal and adding two assists. Alex Killorn scored a game-tying goal in the third period, while Steven Stamkos’ goal decided it in the overtime [Raw Charge]

For most of the night it appeared the Tampa Bay Lightning were going to get goalied by Juuse Saros. The Nashville Predators netminder was absolutely sensational as he stymied chance after chance for the Bolts. However, an Alex Killorn redirect in the third period and a Steven Stamkos overtime, power play goal put the Lightning in the win column as they took one of their few road games this month by a score of 3-2.

With Cole Koepke and Nick Perbix unable to play last night, Zach Bogosian and Rudolf Balcers made their seasonal debuts in Nashville. For Balcers it was his first game ever in the Lightning jersey.

Zach Bogosian suffered a shoulder injury during the last season’s playoff run and underwent a surgery shortly after the Stanley Cup Final. Initially he was expected to miss about 4-6 months and started practicing with the team in regular jersey in late October. In his first game after recovering from injury, a Lightning defenceman played on the third pair with Haydn Fleury nearly 16 minutes of game.

!@Gabby_Shirley_ checks in with Zach Bogosian who is set to make his season debut for the @TBLightning @NHL | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/N7ui2mK0Lu — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 20, 2022

Rudolf Balcers was claimed off the waivers last weeks after starting this regular season with the Florida Panthers. In his Lightning’s debut he played just 8:24 minutes on the fourth line with Pat Maroon and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, but played 1:27 on penalty kill.

In his postgame media availability Jon Cooper told that he was satisfied with his team’s performance, calling it disciplined and patient.

Head Coach Jon Cooper praises the Bolts' ability to remain disciplined despite feeling like they were "shorted" on some of the calls. @TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/enkm8wTmG9 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 20, 2022

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch also celebrated win on Friday night, beating the Belleville Senators 5-4 on the road.

1,000 franchise wins ☑️

Ben's 300th win ☑️

Four-game winning streak ☑️



: https://t.co/nCW4TeGYV3 pic.twitter.com/SoHxQx4IrR — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 20, 2022

Two very important milestones were reached last night: Ben Groulx earned his 300th career win in the AHL, while Syracuse recorded their 1000th regular-season win.

DOUBLE MILESTONE



Ben Groulx becomes the 24th coach in @TheAHL history with 300 career victories, while the @SyracuseCrunch become just the 7th AHL franchise ever with 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ regular-season wins. pic.twitter.com/muBt8YqvlJ — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 20, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears couldn’t keep the success of two other teams in the organisation, losing 1-5 to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Final Score.

Back at it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fDh6vsqae2 — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) November 20, 2022

Hockey News

Quite a night in the NHL.

That’s a wrap on the first 15-game day of the season!#NHLStats: https://t.co/bUuEOSKSTq pic.twitter.com/Hoa40WHeqs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 20, 2022

The New Jersey Devils are still continuing their winning pace, their current 12-game winning streak is the second long in franchise history.

Update: 12-game HEATER for the @NJDevils.



Plenty of #NHLStats in Live Updates to cover the longest winning streak in the @NHL this season: https://t.co/bUuEOSKl3S pic.twitter.com/qWltmihPmI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 19, 2022

The Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for the longest home winning streak to start the season. The Lightning will face Boston on Monday.

The @NHLBruins are on an absolute heater.



With their win tonight, they have tied an NHL record for the longest home win streak to open a season at 11 games — tying the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and the 2021-22 Florida Panthers. pic.twitter.com/VawncOUySl — NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2022

The Minnesota Wild Alex Goligoski scored a game-winning goal for his team in his 1000th game in the NHL.

The day the Wild celebrated Alex Goligoski's 1,000th career game, he buries an OT winner to secure the win for Minnesota.



@Sportsnetpic.twitter.com/8InazkdBR9 — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) November 20, 2022

The Buffalo Sabres claimed Tyson Jost off of waivers.

BUF claims Jost — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 19, 2022

Reportedly the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators discussed a potential Nikita Zaitsev-Tyler Myers trade, but Zaitsev declined a trade.