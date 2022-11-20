 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Zach Bogosian and Rudolf Balcers made their seasonal debuts with the Lightning

Ben Groulx earned his 300th career win in the AHL; Syracuse Crunch recorded their 1000th regular-season win.

By Igor Nikonov
For most of the night it appeared the Tampa Bay Lightning were going to get goalied by Juuse Saros. The Nashville Predators netminder was absolutely sensational as he stymied chance after chance for the Bolts. However, an Alex Killorn redirect in the third period and a Steven Stamkos overtime, power play goal put the Lightning in the win column as they took one of their few road games this month by a score of 3-2.

With Cole Koepke and Nick Perbix unable to play last night, Zach Bogosian and Rudolf Balcers made their seasonal debuts in Nashville. For Balcers it was his first game ever in the Lightning jersey.

Zach Bogosian suffered a shoulder injury during the last season’s playoff run and underwent a surgery shortly after the Stanley Cup Final. Initially he was expected to miss about 4-6 months and started practicing with the team in regular jersey in late October. In his first game after recovering from injury, a Lightning defenceman played on the third pair with Haydn Fleury nearly 16 minutes of game.

Rudolf Balcers was claimed off the waivers last weeks after starting this regular season with the Florida Panthers. In his Lightning’s debut he played just 8:24 minutes on the fourth line with Pat Maroon and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare, but played 1:27 on penalty kill.

In his postgame media availability Jon Cooper told that he was satisfied with his team’s performance, calling it disciplined and patient.

The Syracuse Crunch also celebrated win on Friday night, beating the Belleville Senators 5-4 on the road.

Two very important milestones were reached last night: Ben Groulx earned his 300th career win in the AHL, while Syracuse recorded their 1000th regular-season win.

The Orlando Solar Bears couldn’t keep the success of two other teams in the organisation, losing 1-5 to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Quite a night in the NHL.

The New Jersey Devils are still continuing their winning pace, their current 12-game winning streak is the second long in franchise history.

The Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for the longest home winning streak to start the season. The Lightning will face Boston on Monday.

The Minnesota Wild Alex Goligoski scored a game-winning goal for his team in his 1000th game in the NHL.

The Buffalo Sabres claimed Tyson Jost off of waivers.

Reportedly the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators discussed a potential Nikita Zaitsev-Tyler Myers trade, but Zaitsev declined a trade.

