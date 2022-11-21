Lightning Round: Raw Charge’s Three Stars of the Week for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Lightning had four games last week and managed to win all four of them. The first two games were won on the backs of their offense while the final two were two of the best defensive efforts the Bolts had on the year (especially the Nashville win). So who were the best three players on the team in our opinion?

Third Star: Mikhail Sergachev

4 GP, 2 Goals, 6 Assists, .22 xGF, 14 Shot Attempts, 5 Shots

While his numbers were boosted by the four point first period against the Washington Capitals to kick off the week, it was a steady week for the young blueliner. He picked up points in three of the four games. After the egregious turnover against Dallas in the third period of that game, he wasn't charged with one over the final two games of the week. With Victor Hedman not providing his usual offense, Sergachev has stepped up that part of his games.

Second Star: Andrei Vasilevskiy

3 GP, 3 Wins, .936 SV%, 6 GA, 0.94 GSAx

Vasy hasn’t been bad this year, but he hasn’t been great either. For the most part he’s been kind of average, but that’s not what we expect of him. Last week, however, we saw some signs of him emerging out of the doldrums. For the first time since the opening two games of the season he posted consecutive games with positive goals saved above expected. Chances are, if you take out the third period against Washington, he’s probably above water on that stat in all three of his starts. He also posted a .941 first save percentage over the week. That plays into the Lightning’s defensive system. He makes the first save and the players in front of him take care of the second chances.

First Star: Nikita Kucherov

4 GP, 4 Goals, 3 Assists, 3.79 xGF, 46 Shot Attempts, 21 Shots

Kucherov takes the top spot based on pure volume. He scored in three of the four games while also recording multiple points in three of them. Even in the game he was held off of the scoreboard (against the Calgary Flames) he was still a factor as he had 12 shot attempts and 7 shots on goal.

