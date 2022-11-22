Lightning Round: Patrice Bergeron has a milestone night against Tampa Bay

Patrice Bergeron scored his 1000th career point in a game the Lightning started having troubles with injuries and ended a little too little too late. [Raw Charge]

“In the first period of their game against the Boston Bruins, the Tampa Bay Lightning were aggressive and precise. In the second period they were sloppy and on their heels. In the third period they found some of that aggression again. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to overcome the sloppy second period where they surrendered three goals. A rally in the third fell short and they lost 5-3, snapping their four-game winning streak.”

Introducing the newest member of the 1,000-point club, Patrice Bergeron!



Congrats, Bergy! pic.twitter.com/ObMZybPPCj — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

Second period over. Lightning give up three goals and now trail the Bruins 4-1. Everything the Lightning did right in the first period, the Bruins did better in the second period. The difference was that Ullmark was better in the first than Vasilevskiy was in the second period. — Raw Charge (@RawCharge) November 22, 2022

The Lightning are battling injuries right now as Cooper said in the pregame that it was a mission to find even 20 healthy guys (the Bolts ended up going 11/7). Luckily the team’s next game isn’t until Friday.

Cooper on tonight’s lineup: “We’re fighting to put 20 guys on the ice tonight, to be honest, so let’s hope we’ve got 20 healthy.”



On if the #Bolts could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen: “There’s a chance we go 11 and six. We’ll have to see tonight.” — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) November 21, 2022

Here is the Crunch Wrap from the weekend. The Crunch are heating up! [Raw Charge]

“The Syracuse Crunch are heating up. Benoit Groulx’s slow and steady reputation is carrying the narrative for another season. It’s hard to deny the body of success Coach Groulx has staying patient with teams as they look to have some regular season success. As this weekend showed, a Groulx-coached team can win, and they can win in a variety of ways.”

Here’s Cole Koepke on the Lightning’s podcast!

Hear about rookie life from @CKoepke27 on this week's edition of the Block Party! — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 21, 2022

Smash Mouth fans in the building? They’re going to perform at the pregame of a weekend matinee game between the Lightning and Panthers.

Hey, now!



Join us for a free @SmashMouth concert before our game against Florida on December 10th! — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 21, 2022

No Bolts this time for the stars of the week in the NHL.

Little known fun fact, pirates make excellent NHL defensemen.