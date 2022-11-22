 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Patrice Bergeron has a milestone night against Tampa Bay

The Bolts are battling injuries, but get most of the week off

By HardevLad
Boston Bruins v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 21: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins faces off during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on November 21, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Patrice Bergeron scored his 1000th career point in a game the Lightning started having troubles with injuries and ended a little too little too late. [Raw Charge]

“In the first period of their game against the Boston Bruins, the Tampa Bay Lightning were aggressive and precise. In the second period they were sloppy and on their heels. In the third period they found some of that aggression again. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to overcome the sloppy second period where they surrendered three goals. A rally in the third fell short and they lost 5-3, snapping their four-game winning streak.”

The Lightning are battling injuries right now as Cooper said in the pregame that it was a mission to find even 20 healthy guys (the Bolts ended up going 11/7). Luckily the team’s next game isn’t until Friday.

Here is the Crunch Wrap from the weekend. The Crunch are heating up! [Raw Charge]

“The Syracuse Crunch are heating up. Benoit Groulx’s slow and steady reputation is carrying the narrative for another season. It’s hard to deny the body of success Coach Groulx has staying patient with teams as they look to have some regular season success. As this weekend showed, a Groulx-coached team can win, and they can win in a variety of ways.”

Here’s Cole Koepke on the Lightning’s podcast!

Smash Mouth fans in the building? They’re going to perform at the pregame of a weekend matinee game between the Lightning and Panthers.

No Bolts this time for the stars of the week in the NHL.

Little known fun fact, pirates make excellent NHL defensemen.

