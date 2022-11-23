 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lightning Round: dipping our toes into trade season

Forward or defender?

By HardevLad
/ new
NHL: JAN 05 Lightning at Sharks
SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 05: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) during the San Jose Sharks game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 5, 2019, at SAP Center in San Jose, CA
Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nick Paul went back to his hometown, also my hometown!, to talk about his Bolts Beginnings. Including sharing stories about his childhood rink

There’s a variety of players on waivers for today. Hellberg is a goalie who’s been passed between Seattle and Ottawa on a couple occasions this year. This is the first time Sanford has been put on waivers, he might be worth a claim to a team who wants cheap grit. Simmonds has been on waivers before and has cleared, so I expect him to clear again.

Only 13 thoughts this time, but Friedman talks about Jakob Chychrun definitely being in showcase mode — both sides want a trade very obviously at this point. Also in Arizona Conor Timmins is being shown in the AHL for a fresh start. There are more updates on the Ottawa ownership situation.

I’m just curious to get your perspective as the trade season gets ready to begin. If the Lightning were to shore up one position, which should it be?

Poll

If the Lightning were to shore up one position, where should it be?

view results
  • 26%
    Forward
    (11 votes)
  • 73%
    Defense
    (31 votes)
  • 0%
    Goalie
    (0 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

Hockey Canada has been trying to get someone to fix their mess but no one’s been willing to put their name on this mess until more happens.

Shane Wright was sent to the AHL on a conditioning stint (and should probably get to play there all season if possible), and scored his first pro goal in his first AHL game.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...