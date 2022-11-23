Lightning Round: dipping our toes into trade season

Nick Paul went back to his hometown, also my hometown!, to talk about his Bolts Beginnings. Including sharing stories about his childhood rink

Back to where it all began.



Join us on a trip to Mississauga for the first episode of Bolts Beginnings featuring Nick Paul. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 22, 2022

There’s a variety of players on waivers for today. Hellberg is a goalie who’s been passed between Seattle and Ottawa on a couple occasions this year. This is the first time Sanford has been put on waivers, he might be worth a claim to a team who wants cheap grit. Simmonds has been on waivers before and has cleared, so I expect him to clear again.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Zach Sanford (NSH), Magnus Hellberg (SEA) and Wayne Simmonds (TOR). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 22, 2022

Only 13 thoughts this time, but Friedman talks about Jakob Chychrun definitely being in showcase mode — both sides want a trade very obviously at this point. Also in Arizona Conor Timmins is being shown in the AHL for a fresh start. There are more updates on the Ottawa ownership situation.

I'm just curious to get your perspective as the trade season gets ready to begin. If the Lightning were to shore up one position, which should it be?

Hockey Canada has been trying to get someone to fix their mess but no one’s been willing to put their name on this mess until more happens.

Former Canadian Olympic Committee interim CEO and onetime MLSE lawyer Robin Brudner was recently approached about joining Hockey Canada as interim CEO, sources tell me.

While Brudner is highly regarded in the sports sector, a deal for her to join HC fell apart about a week ago. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 22, 2022

Shane Wright was sent to the AHL on a conditioning stint (and should probably get to play there all season if possible), and scored his first pro goal in his first AHL game.

SHANE WRIGHT SHOOTS AND SCORES HIS FIRST AHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/14w4YavROT — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 23, 2022