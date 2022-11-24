 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Bolts prospect Klavs Veinbergs commits to Minnesota State

The young left winger is going to a good team and good program

By HardevLad
Sweden v Latvia: Quarterfinals - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
EDMONTON, AB - AUGUST 17: Klavs Veinbergs #27 of Latvia warms up prior to the game against Sweden in the IIHF World Junior Championship on August 17, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

Klavs Veinbergs is a big 19-year-old left winger from Latvia, drafted by the Lightning in the seventh round last summer. Veinbergs came over from Europe this season — he was in the KHL system but left due to the invasion — to play in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars where he’s succeeded on the second line. He has now committed to Minnesota State University in Division 1, where he’ll go starting next year. We will most likely see Veinbergs at the World Juniors where he’ll skate for Latvia again. [Lincoln Stars]

We are very proud to announce Klavs’ commitment to Minnesota State,” Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. ”Klavs has been a tremendous addition to the Lincoln Stars organization and the Lincoln community. His work ethic, attention to detail and desire to consistently improve make him a very special player and person. We look forward to his continued success here in Lincoln and watching him develop at MSU and beyond.”

I...wow...sure!!

The Orlando Solar Bears did all their scoring in their first game of the weekend, winning 3-0, but lost their next three to Savannah and North Carolina. [Raw Charge]

“Orlando returns home for three games over the Thanksgiving holiday, hosting Greenville on Wednesday and Thursday (note a special 12 noon start time), and Florida on Saturday.”

The New Jersey Devils lost their franchise record winning streak at the 14th game to the Maple Leafs 2-1. The Devils scored three other times but all three were called back on review (two automatic reviews and one failed challenge by the Devils). You can find videos of all the goals in this recap. Were they all justified?

The Wild acquired Ryan Reaves from the Rangers for a fifth in 2025.

The Leafs acquired Conor Timmins for AHLer Curtis Douglas.

I don’t buy this completely because he’s only managed to play 41 games over four seasons. But he’s a project that could work out. He played with Rasmus Sandin for the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL.

