Lightning Round: Anthony Cirelli nearing return

The Tampa Bay Lightning are almost ready to roll out their fully operational line-up. With Zach Bogosian coming back last week, that left just Anthony Cirelli on injured reserve, and it looks like he might be back fairly soon. According to Eddy Encina with the Tampa Bay Times, Cirelli is becoming more and more involved in practices and we could see him back in game action in just over a week.

#GoBolts center Anthony Cirelli getting more involved in practice drills. He's getting close to a return from offseason shoulder surgery. Could be an option when the #TBLightning return from next road trip on Sat. 3 vs. Toronto. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) November 24, 2022

Of course, they are still dealing with some nagging injuries that have knocked players like Cole Koepke and Ross Colton out of the line-up for a few games, but the return of Cirelli would fill a huge gap in the roster (especially on the penalty kill). Chances are he draws into the roster centering the third line, pushing Vlad Namestnikov out to a wing position. Depending on who is healthy when he returns that could cost Koepke some playing time or Coach Cooper might elect to start resting some of the players on the School Bus Line, a line that hasn’t been quite as effective as we all hoped they would be.

General manager Julien BriseBois will also have to make some decisions in regards to the salary cap that he’s been able to put off for the first couple of months in the season. It will be interesting to see how he navigates the issue. There could be a trade involved or a dicey 24-hour wait for some players to clear waivers. Chances are there will be a few players on the move to make it all work out, so look forward to watching the waiver wire.

Even with some of the walking wounded returning to practice, it looks like the line-up will look a little different against the Blues as Pierre-Edouard Bellemare will miss the game today.

#GoBolts center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is currently away from the team for a personal leave of absence. He won't play in tomorrow night's game against the Blues. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) November 24, 2022

Zach Bogosian continues to be the unofficial Top Chef of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning’s Thanksgiving feast courtesy of defenseman Zach Bogosian https://t.co/Jbbnw1oVZT — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) November 24, 2022

An interview with Lightning prospect Cam MacDonald (who has 16 points in 16 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs this season).

