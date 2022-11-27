Lightning Round: Rudolf Balcers is potentially out for the road trip

According to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s head coach Jon Cooper, Rudolf Balcers is doubtful for the upcoming road trip, which starts this Monday in Buffalo. The Latvian forward suffered an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards in the first period of a game against the St Louis Blues, where he played just 23 seconds.

Jon Cooper on Balcers, who left the game in the first period after being hit into the boards: “He definitely won't be playing on this road trip. I would doubt” — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) November 26, 2022

Balcers was claimed off waivers by the Lightning on November 12 after starting the season with the Florida Panthers. In three games with the Bolts, he scored one goal during the game against the Boston Bruins last Monday.

Balcers’ absence also potentially means that Alex Barré-Boulet will stay with the team for a while. Barré-Boulet made his seasonal debut against the Blues Friday, playing mostly on the third line with Vlad Namestnikov and Corey Perry. In 10 minutes of game he didn’t score any points, recording just one shot on net. The Lightning’s situations up front remains complicated as we still didn’t receive any updates on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who missed the last game due to a personal leave of absence, and Cole Koepke was placed on injured reserve on Friday. Anthony Cirelli is nearing his return, but still seems at least a week away.

The Lightning start their three-game road trip on Monday with a game against the Buffalo Sabres. After this game the Bolts will play against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Lightning Links

At the start of this season Nick Paul became a significant player for the Lightning and is having potentially the best season in his career so far [Tampa Bay Sports]

More important than Paul’s numbers are the positions he has been able to fill as the Lightning test line combinations and cope with injuries. He has emerged as the second-line center, plays on the second power-play unit and is a key penalty killer. As a result, he’s seeing the most ice time of his eight-year NHL career.

The Syracuse Crunch battled back to secure a point in their overtime loss against the Providence Bruins.

We rallied back to earn a point.



: https://t.co/USSTWGQp7l pic.twitter.com/d3zrR32Laa — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 27, 2022

Unlike Syracuse, the Orlando Solar Bears earned an overtime win on Saturday night.

Dougherty securing a Solar Bears Win!! pic.twitter.com/sPFQEieyZI — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) November 27, 2022

Hockey News

The Vegas Golden Knights, one of the NHL leaders this season, suffered a 5-1 loss against the Vancouver Canucks in one of the eight games on Saturday night.

The New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff recorded his 800th win in the NHL last night, becoming just the fifth coach in the NHL history to reach that milestone.