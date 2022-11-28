Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres: GAME# 21
Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: Keybank Center
Broadcast/Streaming: BSSUNX, MSG-B
DraftKings Odds: Lightning -1.5 O/U 6.5
Preview:
The Tampa Bay Lightning, who have gotten their season back on track thanks to a nice string of games at home, are back on the road in the northeast starting in Buffalo. Their flight plan will also take them to Boston and Philadelphia before they return home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Lightning are 7-3-1 at home and 5-4-0 on the road this season, but have been playing much better of late with a record of 6-3-1 in their last 10.
As for the roster, it’s sailing ahead as usual until injuries tell us otherwise. Cole Koepke and Nick Perbix are nursing some injuries, while Anthony Cirelli is the lone long-term injury remaining who should be back in a week.
The Sabres on the other side have a promising young team developing that might be something special in the future. But for right now they are very raw and goals are aplenty for both sides. Sabres games average 7 goals combined, which is a step above the league average of around 6. The Lightning are averaging about 6.5 in their games. The most volatile team (the Canucks) are a little higher than the Sabres at 7.3 total goals per game.
All of this is to say the Sabres are still working on figuring out what defense is and in the meantime they’re winning with big, fun, margins, or losing close, high-scoring games. Hopefully it’s a fun game.
Comparison chart:
Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Buffalo Sabres
|Overall Record
|12-7-1
|9-12-0
|Home Record
|7-3-1
|5-7-0
|Road Record
|5-4-0
|4-5-0
|Goals For
|69
|76
|Goals Against
|62
|73
|xGF
|69.99
|67.34
|xGA
|62.39
|67.74
|PP%
|25.6%
|25.9%
|PK%
|77.6%
|73.1%
Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lines
Forward Lines
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steve Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn
Ross Colton - Vladislav Namestnikov - Corey Perry
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Cole Koepke
Defense Pairings
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix
Ian Cole - Zach Bogosian
Goaltenders
Brian Elliott
Andrei Vasilevskiy
With Alex Barré-Boulet re-assigned to Syracuse Monday morning it appears that Cole Koepke and Pierre Edouard Bellemare may be ready to rejoin the line-up. It’s also likely that Brian Elliott gets the call tonight with Andrei Vasilevskiy going tomorrow against Boston.
Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines
Forward Lines
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn - Dylan Cozens - JJ Peterka
Vinnie Hinostroza - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Tyson Jost - Kyle Okposo
Defense Pairings
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju
Casey Fitzgerald - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goaltenders
Craig Anderson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
