Lightning Round: An imperfect team learning to make it work

Well, that was fun, as most Sabres games are. [Raw Charge]

“On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning won a game that they probably shouldn’t have. Starting their three-game road trip against the Buffalo Sabres, the Bolts used three power play goals and a late two-goal rally to offset some early even strength struggles. Brandon Hagel scored the game-tying goal with 2:02 left in the game and Steve Stamkos won it 2:44 into overtime to give the Lightning the 6-5 victory.”

Quarter mark reviews from ESPN. The Lightning get a B- for being right on pace with point projections and an identity crisis to start the year. Things are going well now, though. [ESPN]

“Some things don’t change for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point all hit a point-per-game pace in the first month to drive Tampa Bay’s top-10 offense following its slow start. Depth scoring has been on display, too, from Brandon Hagel and Nicholas Paul, and the Lightning’s bottom-six forwards have been contributing.”

Hagel with Point and Kucherov has been a sigh of relief offensively that the team desperately needed, but Stamkos is still driving the boat at 5v5 from the second line. Erik Erlendsson has the numbers.

When it comes to playing at evens, #GoBolts SAP line has been putting dad jokes and communication together to add up to chemistry and trust on the ice to create one of the top lines in the league at 5-on-5 play #TBLightning https://t.co/E8ImRlAgPx pic.twitter.com/NGubYsPlpN — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) November 28, 2022

Yanni Yanni Yanni! Gourde Gourde Gourde!

After spending time in the ECHL & AHL, @YanniGourde defied the odds & expectations of everyone who ever doubted him of reaching his NHL dream.



Learn more about the 2x Stanley Cup Champion & #SeaKraken Alternate Captain in episode two of Team Gourde → https://t.co/ziSpW8tB1k pic.twitter.com/fSPyQTRO7W — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 28, 2022

Alex has an update on the Syracuse Crunch’s goaltending injuries, and the emergence of Darren Raddysh. It’s worth a listen!

#SSonFPH | In this week's Syracuse Speaks, host @FPHCrunch discusses the team's recent string of successes, @SyracuseCrunch goaltending, including the recent injury to Hugo Alnefelt, and the performance of D Darren Raddysh. Join her for episode 83 today! https://t.co/DbCHz1yogo — Field Pass Hockey (@FieldPassHockey) November 28, 2022

American Jason Robertson is the front-runner for the Rocket Richard trophy this year, and maybe even the Hart as he leads the NHL in goals and second in points at the moment, battling McDavid for top spot. Nikita Kucherov has the assists crown at the moment. Robertson is the first star of the week in the NHL, and will probably be first star of the month, too. [NHL dot com]

“Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in four contests (6-2-8) to move into first place in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race and guide the Central Division-leading Stars (12-6-4, 28 points) to a 1-1-2 week. He scored twice, including the tying goal with 25.8 seconds remaining in regulation, in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche Nov. 21. Robertson potted two more goals in a 6-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks Nov. 23. He then recorded 2-1-3, highlighted by two goals in the final 2:12 of regulation to force overtime, in a 5-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 25.”

Eight goals in six games ✅

16 straight games with a point ✅

Tied for the League lead in points ✅



Jason Robertson (@JasonRob1999) is on another level right now! pic.twitter.com/XunwfK1JYQ — NHL (@NHL) November 29, 2022

Bill Zonnon has idolized PK Subban since he was 5 years old, now at 16 he’s turning heads in the QMJHL after getting drafted sixth overall in the QMJHL draft and earning rookie of the month to start the season. [NHL dot com]

“On the offensive side, his IQ is very high, and he has very good hands, a good release, also,” Rouyn-Noranda coach Brad Yetman said. “He definitely brings a lot to the table. He’s a good shooter and just as good as a passer.” “Zonnon (6-foot-2, 179 pounds) said he’s surprised, but not surprised by his early season success after playing U.S. prep school hockey at Northwood School in Lake Placid, New York, where he had 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 75 games from 2020-22.”

Wayne Simmonds of the Leafs invited Isaiah Meyer-Crothers to Toronto for his 21st birthday, spending an evening with the former star and staying to take in the Leafs vs Red Wings game last night. An incredible gesture. If you have some tissues available, Isaiah and Wayne’s moms had a lovely conversation in the replies.

Isaiah got to spend the evening with @Simmonds17 Wayne Simmonds. Tomorrow he will be going to the Maple Leafs/Red Wings game. Happy 21st Bday Buddy! #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/GP1NjXANrw — Joni Meyer-Crothers (@freetastesgood) November 28, 2022

Tell me, do you bleed?

Rangers Igor Shesterkin allows 4+ goals for the 5th time at MSG this season.



He only had 2 such games last season — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 29, 2022

The Avalanche needed something, so they signed Alex Galchenyuk.

This was going into last night, but it was a fun random stat I wanted to share.