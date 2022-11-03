Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME# 9
Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time
Location: Amalie Arena
Broadcast/Streaming: BSSUNX, BSSO
Preview:
After winning five of their last six games, the Tampa Bay Lightning have significantly improved their position in the standings. For the first time this season, the Lightning are sitting in a playoff spot. Three of their previous wins were, however, against the teams with .500 and less point percentage. Tonight the Lightning will face one of the league leaders — the Carolina Hurricanes.
Besides other things, the Bolts have notably improved their performance at 5v5. They outplayed their opponents in CF% at 5v5 in the last three games and lost only to the Ottawa Senators in expected goal share over the same span. The Lightning’s top line of Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov played a significant role in that. According to Moneypuck.com, their line is in top-5 in the NHL in expected goals for per 60 minutes. Not only their underlying stats have been great recently, but they finally started converting it in actual goals. After six goalless games at the beginning of the season, Nikita Kucherov scored a goal in each of his last four games. Out of 10 games this season, Kucherov left the ice without a point only in one game (against the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 14)
While the Lightning’s 5-on-5 performance have bounced back recently, the power play have slowed down. Against the Senators they scored just one power play goal, despite having eight opportunities and even allowed a shorthanded goal. The main scoring force of the Lightning, Steven Stamkos has also been unusually quiet lately: after scoring seven goals in five games at the start of the regular season, he only recorded two assists in next five games.
As of now there is no update on Victor Hedman's status. The Lightning defenceman missed the last game with an upper-body injury and listed as day-to-day currently.
The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the better teams at the start of this season. They’re currently 6-2-1 after first games and with .722 point percentage they’re trailing only the Boston Bruins in Eastern Conference. Traditionally, the team is very strong in possession department, leading the whole league with 63.52 CF% at 5v5. The special units and goaltending have been pretty average comparing to league’s standards, but their 5v5 performance is compensating for that.
Martin Necas seems to be having a breakout season with a team-leading 13 points in nine games so far. Andrei Svechnikov has also a great start of the season with eight goals in nine games. Brent Burns immediately became a great fit for the team, leading all Carolina defenceman with seven points. On the other side some players as Teuvo Teravainen has a slow start of the season. The Finnish forward has only three points in nine games. The Canes are also missing several key players as Jake Gardiner and newly acquired Ondrej Kase and Max Pacioretty. Pacioretty is expected to miss the first half of the season.
The long awaited Reverse Retro storm jersey will also debut in tonight’s game
Tampa Bay vs. Carolina Comparison
|Overall Record
|6-4-0
|6-2-1
|Home Record
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Road Record
|4-3-0
|4-1-1
|Goals For
|32
|28
|Goals Against
|31
|25
|xGF
|33.48
|31.58
|xGA
|32.72
|22.99
|PP%
|21.4%
|17.1%
|PK%
|82.4%
|79.4%
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Lines
Brandon Hagel - Braydon Point - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Nick Paul - Steven Stamkos
Ross Colton - Vlad Namestnikov - Cole Koepke
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Defense Pairings
Ian Cole - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix
Haydn Fleury - Cal Foote
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Carolina Hurricanes
Forward Lines
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Defense Pairings
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield
Goaltenders
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
