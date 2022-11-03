Lightning Round: Deadpool interested in Senators

“According to People Magazine” is not something I expected to say on a hockey blog, but here it goes. According to People Magazine, Deadpool star, Deadpool — I mean Ryan Reynolds — is “very interested” in buying the Ottawa Senators, who are rumored to be coming up for sale after the death of their owner, Eugene Melnyk.

Ryan Reynolds Interested in Buying Ottawa Senators If the Team Comes Up for Sale: Source https://t.co/XID8vhOdyF — People (@people) November 2, 2022

Ryan, of course, gave a bit of a tease on Twitter.

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022

And of course the fans did their part!

The Senators were recently valued at $655 million via Sportico, which isn’t a lot by North American sports standards, but a healthy number considering the shaky finances it was living under for a long time through Eugene Melnyk.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s husband is from Vancouver, BC, so owning a team in Ottawa, ON is going to be quite funny when the Canucks come to town. According to a quick google search it doesn’t appear Reynolds has the wealth to own the whole team, but it’s possible he takes some stake in the company. I could be completely wrong, rich people money works differently to us normies, apparently.

