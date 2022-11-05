 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Nick Paul is still questionable for tonight’s game

The Syracuse Crunch continue their losing streak

By Igor Nikonov
Carolina Hurricanes v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Nick Paul appeared in just four shifts, including one in the third period, after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. As of yesterday’s morning, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward was still dealing with unknown injury as he left the ice after shortly after start of practice session.

Nick Paul has been one of the Lightning’s key players recently. He’s currently on a four-game point streak, recording five points (two goals, three assists) over that span. In his absence, the Bolts will potentially return to a 11 forwards/7 defencemen combination.

Victor Hedman, who missed two previous games due to an upper-body injury, skated in a regular jersey at his usual spot alongside Erik Cernak during yesteday’s practice and seems to be ready to return. Zach Bogosian and Anthony Cirelli, who haven’t played this season yet, also appeared on the ice, but were still wearing no-contact jerseys.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch have failed again to secure their second win of the season on Friday’s night. Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors each scored a goal in a 3-2 loss against the Charlotte Checkers.

The Orlando Solar Bears suffered even more devastating loss against the Atlanta Gladiators last night.

A story about storm jerseys, which returned to the ice for the first time since 1997 on last Thursday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made the Athletic’s list of the 100 best players in the modern history of the NHL.

Hockey News

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the first game of the 2022 Global Series in Tampere, Finland.

Mikko Rantanen scored a hat-trick in front of arena in his homeland.

Patrik Laine also recorded a goal on this night.

Another Finn Sebastian Aho also scored a hat-trick yesterday, helping to beat the Buffalo Sabres on a truly Finnish night in the NHL.

