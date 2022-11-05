Lightning Round: Nick Paul is still questionable for tonight’s game

Nick Paul appeared in just four shifts, including one in the third period, after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. As of yesterday’s morning, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward was still dealing with unknown injury as he left the ice after shortly after start of practice session.

Paul seemed to be testing something and, after only a short time on the ice, he has returned to the locker room https://t.co/vMgnYdWywi — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) November 4, 2022

Nick Paul did some quick stop and starts alongside head athletic trainer Tom Mulligan and now he's exited the ice. We'll see if he comes back out. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) November 4, 2022

Nick Paul has been one of the Lightning’s key players recently. He’s currently on a four-game point streak, recording five points (two goals, three assists) over that span. In his absence, the Bolts will potentially return to a 11 forwards/7 defencemen combination.

#Bolts lines and D-pairings with 11 forwards at practice:



Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Namestnikov-Stamkos-Killorn

Maroon-Bellemare-Perry

Koepke-Colton



Hedman-Cernak

Sergachev-Perbix

Cole-Foote

Fleury-Myers — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) November 4, 2022

Victor Hedman, who missed two previous games due to an upper-body injury, skated in a regular jersey at his usual spot alongside Erik Cernak during yesteday’s practice and seems to be ready to return. Zach Bogosian and Anthony Cirelli, who haven’t played this season yet, also appeared on the ice, but were still wearing no-contact jerseys.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch have failed again to secure their second win of the season on Friday’s night. Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors each scored a goal in a 3-2 loss against the Charlotte Checkers.

The Orlando Solar Bears suffered even more devastating loss against the Atlanta Gladiators last night.

A story about storm jerseys, which returned to the ice for the first time since 1997 on last Thursday.

"What the hell is this?"



"It was as ugly as humanly possible."



"I got so many letters in the mail telling me how ugly they were."



Following the debut of the #Bolts Reverse Retro jersey, take a trip down memory lane to the creation of the OG Storm Jerseyhttps://t.co/6i4t3K8BW7 — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) November 4, 2022

Andrei Vasilevskiy made the Athletic’s list of the 100 best players in the modern history of the NHL.

The first #NHL game Andrei Vasilevskiy attended was a 2012 Cup showdown w/ Martin Brodeur + Jonathan Quick. Now it’s them asking for one of his sticks. “It’s crazy.” My sitdown with Vasilevskiy, No. 79 on our NHL99 list, on his rise and life off the ice https://t.co/H289ylvhmH — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) November 4, 2022

Hockey News

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the first game of the 2022 Global Series in Tampere, Finland.

The Avalanche and Blue Jackets became the first set of teams to combine for nine goals in a regular-season game contested outside North America. #NHLGlobalSeries #NHLStats: https://t.co/7ewnqhsdtP pic.twitter.com/cPRNMJkLIW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 4, 2022

Mikko Rantanen scored a hat-trick in front of arena in his homeland.

Patrik Laine also recorded a goal on this night.

Another Finn Sebastian Aho also scored a hat-trick yesterday, helping to beat the Buffalo Sabres on a truly Finnish night in the NHL.