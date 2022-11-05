Lightning Round: Nick Paul is still questionable for tonight’s game

Nick Paul appeared in just four shifts, including one in the third period, after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. As of yesterday’s morning, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward was still dealing with unknown injury as he left the ice after shortly after start of practice session.
Nick Paul has been one of the Lightning’s key players recently. He’s currently on a four-game point streak, recording five points (two goals, three assists) over that span. In his absence, the Bolts will potentially return to a 11 forwards/7 defencemen combination.
Hagel-Point-Kucherov
Namestnikov-Stamkos-Killorn
Maroon-Bellemare-Perry
Koepke-Colton
Hedman-Cernak
Sergachev-Perbix
Cole-Foote
Fleury-Myers
Victor Hedman, who missed two previous games due to an upper-body injury, skated in a regular jersey at his usual spot alongside Erik Cernak during yesteday’s practice and seems to be ready to return. Zach Bogosian and Anthony Cirelli, who haven’t played this season yet, also appeared on the ice, but were still wearing no-contact jerseys.
The Syracuse Crunch have failed again to secure their second win of the season on Friday’s night. Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors each scored a goal in a 3-2 loss against the Charlotte Checkers.
The Orlando Solar Bears suffered even more devastating loss against the Atlanta Gladiators last night.
A story about storm jerseys, which returned to the ice for the first time since 1997 on last Thursday.
"It was as ugly as humanly possible."
"I got so many letters in the mail telling me how ugly they were."
Andrei Vasilevskiy made the Athletic’s list of the 100 best players in the modern history of the NHL.
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the first game of the 2022 Global Series in Tampere, Finland.
Mikko Rantanen scored a hat-trick in front of arena in his homeland.
Patrik Laine also recorded a goal on this night.
Another Finn Sebastian Aho also scored a hat-trick yesterday, helping to beat the Buffalo Sabres on a truly Finnish night in the NHL.
