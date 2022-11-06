Lightning Round: Nick Perbix scores his first career NHL goal

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at Amalie Arena, extending their point streak to five games. Nikita Kucherov was once again the best player on the ice, leading his team with four points (one goal, three assists). Victor Hedman returned to the lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Nick Paul scored a goal for the Bolts, despite being questionable for this game just one day ago. Brian Elliott made 21 saves on that night, recording his third win of the season [Raw Charge]

When he is on his game, there is no player in the league better than Nikita Kucherov. On Saturday night he had one of those games. The all-world forward posted three assists and added an empty-net goal to lead the Lightning to a 5-3 win over a Buffalo Sabres team that hung with them every step of the way.

One of three Kucherov’s assists on that night was on Nick Perbix’s first career NHL goal. With 4:55 to go in the third period, Perbix jumped into offensive zone after an entry leading by Hagel and Kucherov and precisely sent the puck past goaltender Eric Comrie after a drop pass by Kucherov for his debut goal in the league. That goal also happened to be a game-winning goal last night and Perbix eventually was named a first star of the game.

Nick Perbix also received high praise from his head coach Jon Cooper, who is very satisfied with the impact Perbix is making in the NHL so far.

High praise for Nick Perbix from Jon Cooper. pic.twitter.com/ujuKXcYKi8 — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) November 6, 2022

.@TBLightning coach Jon Cooper praises Brian Elliot's performance in goal and Nick Perbix's first NHL goal as he breaks down Saturday's victory. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/F5Klde2EPx — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 6, 2022

Nick Perbix also became the 15th player in the Lightning history, whose first NHL goal became a game-winning goal, including Nikita Kucherov, Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev.

Good question!



There have been 14 different players in #Bolts history whose first NHL goal was also the game-winning goal: Colton, Sergachev, Kucherov, Palat, Panik, Ritola, Ranger, Alexeev, Kudroc, Sarich, Langkow, Cross, Osborne and Drulia. https://t.co/6sudPdCaEs — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) November 6, 2022

Lightning Links

After scoring four points on last night, Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to 10 games. It’s his sixth point streak of at least 10 games, which ranks second in franchise history and fourth amongst active players in the NHL.

A 10th straight outing with a point for Nikita Kucherov. The only active players with more career 10-game point streaks are Sidney Crosby (10x), Patrick Kane (7x) and Connor McDavid (7x).#NHLStats: https://t.co/HejLMHPKvu pic.twitter.com/FcnrizFc3y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 6, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch finally earned the second victory of the season and it was a shutout win as well.

A big shutout win to wrap up our roadtrip!



: https://t.co/xNTbBvuDgQ pic.twitter.com/rrk81pGQ0g — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 6, 2022

The Lightning’s prospect Hugo Alnefelt recorded his first AHL shutout after stopping 28 shots on the night.

HUGO!!!



A 28-save shutout in the books! Congratulations on the first one! pic.twitter.com/jPcZLDzEMF — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) November 6, 2022

Hockey News

The Saturdays are always quite busy in the NHL.

The Colorado Avalanche swept the Columbus Blue Jackets during their trip to Finland.

The New Jersey Devils defeated all their opponents during their Western Canada trip and now lead the Metropolitan Division.

The @NJDevils (9-3-0, 18 points) extended their winning streak to six games and moved past idle Carolina (8-2-1, 17 points) for first place in the Metropolitan Division standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XLgOAvsPhb pic.twitter.com/PUGb4WG9PZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 6, 2022

After scoring another goal against the Arizona Coyotes last night, Alex Ovechkin now holds the record for most goals with one franchise.

Captain Capital



Alex Ovechkin has another milestone under his belt! @Capitals pic.twitter.com/APi3wj2h8E — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2022

Claude Giroux scored his 300th NHL goal against the team he spent 15 seasons with.

Oh yes he did.



Claude Giroux gets career goal No. 300 against his former team! pic.twitter.com/UYSNI3ezEx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 5, 2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost their second starting goalie this season after Ilya Samsonov suffered a knee injury in the game against the Boston Bruins.